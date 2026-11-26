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The management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Alfred Diete-Spiff Airport, Osubi, on Tuesday, conducted a simulation air crash rescue operation to assess its readiness in responding to air crashes and other emergencies.

The authority has also restated its total commitment to tackling emergency situations, noting that its collaboration within and outside the sector would go a long way in enhancing its readiness to comply with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommended practices.

The exercise, which commenced at about 1:30pm, simulated an aircraft crash that left several passengers with varying degrees of injuries, triggering an emergency response by the airport’s emergency management team and external assisting agencies, including Delta Procare Hospital, Nigerian Navy Hospital, Delta State Fire Service, Nigeria Red Cross, Port Health Service of the NPA, Nigerian Navy Air Station (Fire Service) Renaissance Fire (Shell) and Nigerian Civil Defence.

The simulation was designed to assess the airport’s preparedness, test the efficiency of emergency response procedures and evaluate the level of collaboration among relevant agencies during aviation emergencies.

Despite the large-scale simulation, which held at the airside of the Osubi Airport, normal airport operations were not disrupted.

That was the second simulation to be conducted since 1999 when the airport was established and first after FAAN took over the operatorship of the airport.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise, the Airport Manager, Winston Egwuatu, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, assuring the audience that some of the lapses noticed in the simulation would be addressed going forward.

He noted that the exercise was designed to expose operational gaps and provide an opportunity to address them before an actual emergency occurs.

Egwuatu acknowledged that there was no perfect simulation, but noted that the objective was to test personnel, equipment and established emergency response procedures.

“There is no simulation exercise that is perfect. It was actually meant to test the preparedness of both the officers who are going to be deployed, the materials and also the procedures.

“The purpose of this is to identify the gaps and close them, so that when it is deployed, we will deploy better,” Egwuatu said.

He disclosed that observers from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had identified areas requiring improvement, particularly in personnel training and retraining, noting that the aviation industry was dynamic and required continuous adaptation.

On equipment, the airport manager said Osubi Airport had recorded significant improvements from its previous status as an airstrip, but acknowledged the need for more operational vehicles and modern firefighting tankers.

“Within the ambit of the resources available to the management of the airport, we have done very well. This airport used to be an airstrip, but now it is operating as an airport. That means there have been some level of upgrade.

“However, there is need for improvement as regards operational vehicles and state-of-the-art fire tankers to meet the time that we find ourselves now,” he said.

Egwuatu said the airport management would take the observations from the exercise in good faith, adding that a comprehensive report would be prepared to guide corrective measures and escalate requests requiring higher-level intervention.

He emphasised the importance of personnel mastering their respective responsibilities, warning that confusion during an actual aircraft accident could undermine rescue efforts.

“Like the training, we need to master our roles because when an accident occurs, it can become chaotic. So we need to master our roles,” he said.

On the need to improve response time among external emergency agencies, Egwuatu said continuous engagement and sensitisation remained critical to building effective collaboration.

According to him, assisting agencies could not be compelled to respond, but sustained engagement would help them appreciate the importance of timely intervention.

“It is in the interest of everybody to deploy, all of us who have the wherewithal to not just respond but respond timely. Because that timely response is critical. It can save the life of someone,” he said.

He disclosed that stakeholders hold regular meetings, the latest about two weeks before the exercise, during which video clips were shown and the responsibilities of participating agencies explained.

The airport manager commended the participating organisations, host communities and other stakeholders for their cooperation, describing their turnout as encouraging.

Earlier, while addressing participants, Egwuatu said the exercise was necessary because aviation emergencies could occur without warning and airports were required by regulations to maintain effective emergency response systems.

He also explained that FAAN hoped to produce a video documentary of the full-scale exercise for educational purposes and to help improve emergency preparedness across the aviation sector.

The Airport On-Scene Commander, Ambrose Idisi, also appreciated the participating organisations for responding to the exercise, noting that they were part of the Osubi Airport community planning committee and had been informed ahead of the simulation.

He said the committee regularly engaged stakeholders on emergency preparedness and their respective responsibilities.

In their separate assessments, representatives of the collaborating agencies commended the airport management and emergency response team.

“They did their best. Coordination needs to be looked into, and there is the need to do a proper check before deploying the ambulances used for any operation,” he said.

A representative of the Nigerian Navy commended the alertness and promptness of personnel during the exercise, while the Nigeria Police Force also praised the participating agencies for their response.

Similarly, Mr. Charles of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed that his team received information about the simulated crash at 2:34pm and arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

He said the team was subsequently briefed by the On-Scene Commander, describing the exercise as an important demonstration of the need for preparedness in the aviation industry.

The Delta State Fire Service and Delta Procare also commended the airport management and other participants for their efforts.

One of the NCAA observers, Maureen Amewhule, who monitored activities from the fire watch room, commended the alertness and professionalism displayed by airport personnel.

She also praised the Nigerian Navy for its prompt response and professionalism in evacuating simulated victims.

Amewhule recommended additional training for medical personnel, stronger synergy among the agencies and regular stakeholder meetings to ensure that everyone understood their respective roles and responsibilities.

Another NCAA observer, Mr. Okrinade Ahmed, described the exercise as a well-simulated emergency response but observed that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was absent and called for more collaborations.

He also advised the airport management to carefully select simulation locations that would allow assisting agencies to demonstrate and meet the expected emergency response time.

The airport management, however, assured the audience that observations from the exercise would be documented and escalated to the appropriate authorities, while deficiencies within its operational capacity would be addressed.

The exercise was widely adjudged successful and impressive by industry experts.

The full-scale emergency simulation is a regulatory requirement of the NCAA, aimed at testing airport emergency preparedness and ensuring that relevant personnel and assisting agencies can respond effectively to aircraft accidents and other emergencies.