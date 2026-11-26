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…Three suspects arrested

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Community leaders in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for its sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

The leaders praised the DSS for its timely intervention in thwarting a recent kidnapping attempt in the Isa Mustapha Agwai area of Lafia metropolis, describing the operatives as dedicated and professional in the discharge of their duties.

Chief Yahaya Mohammed, the Mai-Angwa of Farin Kasa community, who spoke on behalf of the leaders, expressed confidence in the DSS, noting that its operatives responded within minutes of receiving the distress call.

According to him, “Around midnight, some unidentified gunmen invaded our community and attempted to abduct residents. We immediately alerted DSS operatives, who swiftly arrived at the scene. The operatives exchanged gunfire with the abductors.’

He said the presence of the operatives had restored the community’s hope and confidence in the security arrangements, while acknowledging the collaboration among security agencies in the state.

“The DSS operatives were also supported by community vigilantes in the area,” he said.

Mohammed further appealed to security agencies to ensure that all suspects apprehended in connection with the incident were dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the DSS has taken three suspects into custody in connection with the foiled attack. They are Hassan Musa, 19; Muhammadu Sani Idris, 20; and Sale Umaru Zangba, 47.

Zangba, a cleaner at a primary healthcare centre in the area, allegedly confessed to treating one of the suspects who sustained gunshot wounds during the foiled attack, the source added.

“The DSS has been working tirelessly to reduce criminal activities, and Nasarawa State has recorded significant successes,” the source noted.

He further disclosed that barely three weeks earlier, DSS operatives had arrested one Bello Abdullahi, a suspected arms courier, who was allegedly on his way to deliver weapons to bandits in Kebbi State.

In a related development, a suspected kidnapper was arrested while collecting ransom from a female resident of Nasarawa State.

“These suspects, like others, will face the full wrath of the law,” the source affirmed.