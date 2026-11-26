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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor is set to lead a theatrical exploration of the extraordinary life of Ahebi Ugbabe, a woman who rose to become a king in colonial-era southeastern Nigeria, as a musical stage drama brings her largely unusual political story to the Abuja audience on December 5.

The production, titled Ahebi: The Woman King, is produced by MOO Entertainment and will be staged at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Born in Enugu-Ezike, present-day Enugu State, Ahebi occupied an exceptional position in the traditional political history of her community. At a time when leadership and political authority were largely reserved for men, she rose to become a warrant chief and subsequently a king, navigating the complex power relations between indigenous institutions and the colonial administration.

Her remarkable ascent challenges conventional narratives about gender and traditional authority in Igbo society, while raising important questions about political ambition, identity and the structures through which power was negotiated in colonial Nigeria.

Written by Ikechukwu Erojikwe and Chinonso Udeh, and directed by Erojikwe, the production combines drama, music, dance and traditional performance elements to recreate Ahebi’s life and the political circumstances surrounding her rise.

Ozokwor takes the titular role, supported by Grace Okonkwo, Boma Ilamina-Eremie, Emeka Uba, Hopez, Emmanuel Eyaba, Ozichukwu Kanu and Michael Eneje.

According to the creative team, the decision to bring Ahebi’s story to the stage followed historical research undertaken by Udeh and Aba Lambert Mmaduabuchi in 2017.

Udeh, the producer, and Erojikwe said the project was conceived to draw greater attention to an important historical personality whose life provides a compelling basis for examining the intersections of gender, culture and political authority.

The production has also benefited from the support of creative practitioners and institutions. Kolanut Gallery, managed by Ifesinachi Nwanyanwu, provided rehearsal space for the cast and crew, while the AMEMUSO Choir joined the project despite its existing performance commitments.

Music is a significant feature of the production, with songs, traditional rhythms and choreography complementing the dramatic reconstruction of Ahebi’s experience.

Beyond the extraordinary fact that a woman occupied a position traditionally associated with men, Ahebi’s story presents a more complex historical narrative involving her relationship with colonial authority and the indigenous political establishment.

Her rise was not simply a straightforward challenge to patriarchal traditions. It also reflected the ways individuals could negotiate, exploit and exercise authority within the political arrangements of their time.

Consequently, Ahebi: The Woman King seeks to move beyond presenting its central character merely as a symbol of women’s emancipation, examining instead the contradictions and complexities of a woman who broke established gender boundaries while operating within the power structures of her era.

The production is scheduled for December 5 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.