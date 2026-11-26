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By Iyke Bede

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) has convened investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and development institutions for its ninth Annual Convening on Impact Investing, with discussions focusing on how Nigeria can mobilise domestic institutional capital to finance businesses and support inclusive economic growth.

The two-day event, which opened in Lagos on Wednesday under the theme, ‘Unlocking Institutional Capital for Nigeria’s Impact Economy’, featured the presentation of the Nigeria Impact Investing Policy and Diagnostic Report, examining the policy, regulatory and market conditions shaping institutional investors’ participation in the country’s impact economy.

The gathering also highlighted the disparity between Nigeria’s growing pool of institutional capital and the financing challenges confronting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which account for a significant share of the country’s employment and economic activity.

According to the National Pension Commission (PenCom), pension assets reached ₦31.8 trillion as of August 2026, with more than 11.3 million retirement savers. However, ₦17.8 trillion of the funds was invested in Federal Government securities, while infrastructure funds accounted for ₦344.62 billion and real estate investments ₦132.81 billion.

The figures featured in discussions about how more institutional capital could be channelled into productive sectors, particularly businesses requiring long-term financing to expand operations and create jobs.

MSMEs account for 96.9 per cent of businesses, 87.9 per cent of employment and 46.32 per cent of gross domestic product, according to PwC’s 2024 MSME Survey, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria.

Across Africa, the African Development Bank estimates that MSMEs face a financing gap of about $160 billion, reflecting the difficulty businesses encounter in securing capital to expand operations and create employment.

Speaking at the convening, the Chief Executive Officer of IIF, Oare Ehiemua-Ochui, said the challenge was not necessarily a shortage of available capital but the structures and confidence required to direct it towards businesses that needed financing.

“Nigeria’s pension industry now manages more than ₦31 trillion, while the small businesses that provide close to nine in 10 of our jobs are starved of growth capital. That is not a shortage of money. It is a shortage of structure and shared confidence,” she said.

She noted that institutional investors had legitimate obligations to protect contributors’ retirement savings, adding that clearer policies, investment pipelines and standards were necessary to encourage greater participation in impact investing.

The Nigeria Impact Investing Policy and Diagnostic Report, presented by Mr Inye Kemabonta of Plus Element Consulting, examines the conditions influencing domestic institutional investment in businesses with measurable social and economic outcomes.

The foundation also unveiled the rebranded Nigeria Impact Economy Community (NIEC), a platform designed to bring together public and private sector institutions, development organisations and other stakeholders to advance the country’s impact economy.

Representatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Bank of Industry, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, PenCom, the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, Kuramo Capital Management and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated participated in discussions on how regulation, government policy and market innovation could encourage greater institutional investment.

Other sessions examined how enterprise support organisations and technical assistance could prepare businesses for institutional financing. Discussions also covered investment in underserved markets, climate projects, the creative economy and the use of artificial intelligence in environmental, social and governance reporting.

A dedicated session organised in partnership with Lagos Angel Network and Impact Hub explored opportunities to develop a new generation of impact angel investors and expand domestic financing options for Nigerian enterprises. Curated deal rooms were also organised to connect investment-ready SMEs with institutional and impact investors.

Government representatives, including the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh; and Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, delivered goodwill remarks.

The convening culminates with the IIF Annual Dinner and Awards, which will recognise organisations contributing to impact investing and measurable social and environmental development.

Speaking on the industry’s future, Ehiemua-Ochui said the next phase of impact investing in Nigeria would depend on the ability of domestic institutions to translate discussions and policy recommendations into actual investments.

“Nine years ago, impact investing in Nigeria was a conversation among a few pioneers. Today it is a market, and what we saw in this room tells me the next chapter will be written by domestic institutions,” she said.

She added that progress would be measured by the enterprises that grow, the jobs they create and the lives they change through access to capital.