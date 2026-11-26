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* Accuses security operatives of assaulting two legislative aides

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, has demanded an urgent investigation into the alleged assault on two of his aides by security operatives attached to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola (Ogun West).

Onyesoh, who represents Rivers East Senatorial District, made the demand following Wednesday’s confrontation at the Senate Committee on Appropriations meeting in the National Assembly, Abuja, during which one of his aides, Kingsley Wali, reportedly sustained a serious head injury after allegedly being struck with the butt of a firearm.

The senator, in a statement issued Thursday by his Special Adviser on Publicity and Communications, Peter Oriri, identified the affected aides as Wali, a Legislative Aide I, and Kingsley Chioma Nwanyanwu, his Special Adviser on General Services.

He accused the security operatives attached to Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, of physically assaulting the two officials, insisting that they were performing legitimate official duties and had neither attempted to force their way into the committee meeting nor disrupted its proceedings.

The statement, which outlined the senator’s account of the incident, called on the National Assembly authorities to identify the security operatives involved, preserve relevant closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings and establish the circumstances surrounding the injury sustained by Wali.

According to Onyesoh’s office, the two aides had accompanied their principal to the committee meeting and were already leaving the entrance after he had entered the meeting room when the confrontation occurred.

It maintained that allowing legislative aides and other authorised officials to accompany senators to committee meetings and see them off to the entrance was an established practice within the National Assembly.

The statement also disputed suggestions that the aides had attempted to forcefully gain access to a restricted meeting.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there was no closed-door session in progress when the incident occurred. Any suggestion that they were attempting to forcefully gain access to a restricted meeting is therefore unfounded,” it stated.

Recounting how the confrontation allegedly escalated, Onyesoh’s office claimed that security operatives stationed at the entrance physically restrained, pushed and slapped Nwanyanwu, despite his having no intention of entering the meeting.

It alleged that when Wali intervened, the operatives turned their aggression towards him and subjected him to further physical assault.

The statement gave a graphic account of the alleged attack on Wali, claiming that he was dragged towards a staircase, pushed down and struck on the head with the butt of a firearm.

“During the assault, Barr. Wali was dragged towards the staircase, pushed down and struck on the head with the butt of a firearm. He sustained a serious head injury and emerged bleeding profusely, requiring urgent medical attention,” the statement alleged.

It added that the incident was a grave act of violence that should not be dismissed as a mere misunderstanding.

The senator’s office further alleged that the confrontation took another disturbing dimension when the same security operatives attempted to arrest Nwanyanwu while he was seeking medical assistance for his injured colleague.

According to the statement, the aide was restrained and accused of being responsible for the incident, raising concerns about the conduct of the security personnel involved.

Onyesoh’s office said the senator was already seated inside the committee meeting when he received information about the assault.

It explained that he immediately left the meeting and brought the two affected aides before the committee, where the senators present reportedly condemned the alleged assault.

The statement stressed that security personnel attached to the chairman of a Senate committee were expected to operate within established National Assembly security protocols and could not assume powers constitutionally and institutionally reserved for the Sergeant-at-Arms.

It argued that the security responsibilities of such operatives did not confer on them the authority to assault, intimidate or unlawfully restrain duly authorised National Assembly officials.

Part of the statement read: “Security personnel attached to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations must operate within established National Assembly security protocols.

“They cannot usurp the institutional responsibilities of the Sergeant-at-Arms or exercise arbitrary powers over duly authorised officials.”

Onyesoh’s office consequently called on the appropriate National Assembly authorities to immediately commence a transparent investigation into the incident.

Specifically, it demanded the identification of the security operatives involved, preservation of all relevant CCTV footage, investigation of the circumstances surrounding Wali’s injuries and a thorough examination of the alleged attempt to arrest Nwanyanwu while he was attending to his injured colleague.

It also called for adequate protection for both aides against possible intimidation or retaliation arising from their decision to report the incident.

The senator condemned the alleged assault, insisting that the National Assembly should remain an institution governed by law, discipline and mutual respect rather than a place where security operatives exercised arbitrary powers.

“No official or aide of the National Assembly should be subjected to violence or intimidation for performing legitimate official duties,” the statement declared.

“The National Assembly must remain an institution governed by law, discipline and mutual respect, not a place where security operatives exercise arbitrary powers with impunity.”

The senator’s office warned against any attempt to intimidate the affected aides, undermine their dignity or trivialise the seriousness of the allegations.

It insisted that those found culpable must be held accountable, while the victims should receive justice.

The latest demand for an investigation followed Wednesday’s disruption of proceedings at the Senate Committee on Appropriations room, where a confrontation involving aides of senators reportedly resulted in a head injury to one of the affected officials.

The National Assembly management was also reported to have commenced an investigation into the incident, while the injured aide was said to have received medical attention at the National Assembly clinic and was subsequently discharged.

However, the allegations raised by Onyesoh’s office have heightened calls for a comprehensive investigation into the conduct of security operatives within the National Assembly and the need to ensure that authorised legislative aides are protected while performing their official responsibilities.

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