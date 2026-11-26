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Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday flagged of its 2027 campaign in Kwara South district, boasting that it is set to elect all its 35 candidates come 2027 general election across the state.

Addressing party supporters in Ajase Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, the state governor and Kwara Central senatorial candidate of the APC in the elections, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said that the ruling party is not taking chances ahead of the polls to have its governorship and deputy governorship candidates, three senatorial candidates, six House of Representatives’ candidates, as well as 24 members of the state House of Assembly elected.

The governor, who enumerated the achievements of the APC administration in Kwara South, especially in the area of road infrastructure, mentioned 219 kilometres of road done in the district, adding that it is far more than the extent of roads done by previous administration in the state.

He also listed establishment of army formations by the Federal Government in parts of the state, especially in Omu Aran and Elemona in Kwara South district, which he said was aimed at checking prevalent security situation in the area.

“In terms of development, there’s no opposition in the state. The APC has no opposition in Kwara State. However, we should not be complacent that we have victory already.

“We should come out en masse to vote and make sure our votes count. We want to surpass previous votes. President Tinubu has been responsible and responsive to Kwara South district.

“The Federal Government has made responsible appointments in Kwara South. The biggest organization in the country is NNPCL where we have the head coming from Kwara South district of our state.

“The Attorney General of the Federation is also from here. What more can you ask for? Let’s repay good for good. Let’s double our votes and reelect the president to enjoy more,” he said.

Presenting other candidates for the 2027 elections to party supporters and loyalists who thronged the event in large numbers, the APC governorship candidate, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, said that Nigerians should reciprocate quality performance of the APC administration in the state by electing the party’s candidates in the state.

He also said that people should re-elect President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, especially, for turning around the fortune of the country for good.

While presenting party flags to APC candidate’s in the district, the state chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, urged party supporters to troop out en masse to elect all candidates of the party during the general election.

Fagbemi, who dismissed the existence of Rainbow Coalition in the state, urged the people to vote for all 35 candidates of the party after voting for the second term reelection of President Tinubu.

“People from every part of the district is here, especially, the youth. There’s no rainbow coalition here. After your votes for President Tinubu, cast your votes for Salihu Yakubu Danladi for governor as well as other candidates,” he said.