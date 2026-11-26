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Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran broadcaster and legendary Nollywood actor, Chief Pete Edochie, describing his death as a profound loss to Nigeria and the African cultural community.

According to him, the late actor, who passed away at the age of 79, belonged to a generation of African storytellers

who understood the importance of preserving the identity, history and moral consciousness of a people through the arts.

In a condolence message issued on Thursday, Shettima extended his sympathies to the Edochie family, the government and people of Anambra State, the Nigerian creative industry and millions of admirers across the world.



He said, “Every civilisation depends on its storytellers to preserve its memory and transmit its wisdom from one generation to another. Chief Pete Edochie was one of those extraordinary custodians of African memory.



“His unforgettable portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart came at a significant moment in our cultural history, when Africa was asserting its right to tell its own stories and define itself before the world.

“Through his commanding voice, profound use of proverbs and remarkable interpretation of African traditions, he brought dignity to our indigenous knowledge and made generations of Africans appreciate the richness of their cultural inheritance.”



The Vice President noted that Chief Edochie’s remarkable journey from broadcasting, which he began in 1967, to becoming one of Africa’s most recognisable actors mirrored the evolution of Nigeria’s creative industry into a global cultural force.

He observed that the emotional attachment millions of people developed to the late actor over the decades explained why his passing would feel deeply personal, even to those who had never met him.



“For decades, Pete Edochie was a familiar presence in our homes, a voice that evoked memories of childhood, family gatherings and the wisdom of our elders.



“While the nation mourns an iconic actor, we must remember that a family has lost a beloved husband, father and grandfather. No amount of public admiration can adequately compensate for the absence of a loved one in the intimate and ordinary moments of family life,” the Vice President added.



Shettima urged younger generations of Nigerian filmmakers and actors to draw inspiration from the late thespian’s mastery of his craft and commitment to authentic African storytelling.



He prayed for the peaceful repose of Chief Edochie’s soul and for Almighty God to grant his family and all who mourn him the strength and comfort to bear the painful loss.