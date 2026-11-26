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David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said that the people of the South-east are too important to Nigeria to isolate themselves from national affairs.

Shettima said the South-east remained an integral part of the national conversation and must continue to participate in shaping the country’s future, instead of cocooning themselves in a corner at a time when their voices ought to be heard clearly.

The vice-president stated this Thursday in Ekwulobia, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he inaugurated three key projects — a flyover, tower of light and a shopping mall — built by the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

He said: “The Igbo are hardworking and resourceful people whose enterprise, determination and adaptability had earned them recognition across the world.

“I commend the South-east looking beyond political divisions and embracing active participation in national affairs. Such engagement is necessary for the region to reclaim and strengthen its place in Nigeria’s political mainstream.”

Shettima said the inaugurated projects addressed both the social needs and commercial aspirations of the state, insisting that the flyover would ease the movement of people and goods, while the shopping mall would create opportunities for commercial growth, and the Tower of Light and other ancillary structures would contribute to the urban renewal of Ekwulobia.

He commended Soludo for prioritising infrastructure that improves how people live, travel and conduct businesses, describing the projects as practical demonstrations of the economic benefits of good infrastructure.

Earlier, Soludo described the location of the flyover as a former centre of chaos and gridlock, saying his administration had demonstrated the courage to transform the area into a more orderly environment.

He appreciated the vice-president for returning to Anambra State, barely one week after his previous visit for political campaigning, to inaugurate the projects.

The vice-president’s visit also formed a basis for political campaigns, showcasing the alliance between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as members of both parties wielded flags to depict their support for each other.

The event was also attended by several ditaries, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyeka Ibezim; Senator Uche Ekwunife; members of the federal delegation; businessman, Sir Emeka Offor; former Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze; Cardinal Peter Okpaleke; and other captains of industry.