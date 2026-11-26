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Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has threatened to institute legal action against Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, over alleged defamatory statements linking him to the Offa robbery case.

Saraki, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Office, said he had mandated his lawyers to serve a pre-action notice on the governor, giving him an opportunity to withdraw the alleged defamatory statements.

The statement, signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the governor made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with traditional rulers from Kwara South, where he allegedly made spurious allegations against the former Senate President concerning the Offa robbery case.

It described the governor’s comments as “utterly defamatory, malicious, unwarranted, and lacking in any fact or basis.”

Saraki’s media office accused Abdulrazaq of hiding behind the immunity from prosecution guaranteed by Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to make what it described as reckless allegations.

It further described the governor’s conduct as “a crass abuse of power and misuse of the platform entrusted to him by the people.”

The statement also accused Abdulrazaq of engaging in character assassination, alleging that he had resorted to “gutter politics” because he had no tangible achievements to campaign with.

On the Offa robbery case, Saraki’s media office maintained that the matter had already been investigated by the police, with reports submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation and a criminal case filed against the indicted person.

It accused the governor of assuming the roles of investigator, prosecutor and judge in the matter, while making what it called “false magisterial pronouncements.”

The statement added that Saraki would respect the governor’s constitutional immunity while he remains in office but warned that he would face legal consequences after leaving office.

“However, we need to remind him that by May 29, 2027, his immunity will lapse. He will become an ordinary citizen,” the statement said.

It further warned that “By June 1, 2027, he will face the full legal consequences of his defamatory statements in a court of law.”