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Victoria Ojiako

Semaform Foundation has launched an artificial intelligence-driven platform to help grassroots organisations and climate innovators access grants, technical expertise and funding opportunities, as it called for more equitable distribution of climate finance across Africa.

The platform, known as Grant Swipe, was unveiled at the Handshake Summit & Awards held at the Ghana Pavilion during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Developed by Semaform Foundation in partnership with ConcordeApp, Grant Swipe is designed to match nonprofit organisations with relevant funding opportunities, connect them with corporate pro bono volunteers and strengthen their grant applications.

The platform is also expected to provide support in finance, research, technology and proposal development, while helping organisations track project milestones.

The initiative received the endorsement of BudgIT Foundation, with its Head of Natural Resource and Climate Governance, Enebi Opaluwa, leading the launch. Opaluwa was also honoured with the Climate Governance Award at the event.

He said technology becomes meaningful when it helps people access information, participate in decisions and hold institutions accountable, adding that Grant Swipe could help impact organisations connect their work with funding and expertise.

Speaking at the summit, its convener and Head of Failure and Social Experiments at Semaform Foundation, Chaste Inegbedion, said Africa must move beyond climate pledges to address whether resources are reaching communities most exposed to climate risks.

“Climate finance cannot remain a conversation about how much money has been pledged. We must ask who can access it, who makes the decisions and whether the resources are reaching the communities closest to the challenges,” he said.

Inegbedion stressed the need for stronger pathways connecting innovation to investment and commitments to implementation.

The keynote address was delivered by the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Nigeria, Ayo Sotinrin, who received the Agricultural Finance Leadership Award.

Sotinrin highlighted the relationship between agricultural finance, food security and climate resilience.

A panel session, titled Happy and Hungry, moderated by Inegbedion, also examined the disconnect between food production and access, drawing parallels with climate finance, where funding exists but often fails to reach vulnerable communities.

The panel featured the Executive Director of G-SEL Network CIC, Joy Osomiahmhe-O, alongside three award recipients: the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi; Environmental Management Specialist at the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Joy Nnamdi Amaoma; and Executive Director of World Impact Initiative, Nneka Okoye.

Osomiahmhe-O emphasised the importance of affordable and accessible clean cooking solutions, noting their connections to health, livelihoods, food systems and environmental sustainability.

Ajayi called for environmental protection to be integrated into economic development through cleaner production, responsible resource use and effective environmental oversight.

Amaoma stressed that the knowledge of communities experiencing environmental changes must inform policies and investments, while Okoye said inclusion must extend beyond representation to giving communities access to resources and decision-making power.

Climate Leadership Awards

The summit recognised 20 African climate leaders drawn from government, civil society, business and the media.

Among the public sector recipients were Chairman of the House Committee on Climate Change and Security, Hon. Dr. Kama Nkemkanma, who received the Legislative Climate Leadership Award; Special Assistant to the President on Climate Change Matters, Comrade Yusuf Olatunji Kelani, who received the Climate Advocacy Award; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagement, Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, recipient of the Climate Catalyst Award.

Others included Lagos State Governor’s Special Adviser on Climate Change, Titilayo Oshodi, who received the Carbon Markets Leadership Award, and Minority Leader of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Prince Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, who received the Youth Leadership Award.

In the private sector and civil society categories, Bekeme Olowola, Founder of CSR in Action Group and Managing Director of FuelTree Energy Solutions, received the Corporate Sustainability Leadership Award, while Otto Canon, Founder and Executive Director of CleanCyclers, received the Global Sustainability Advocacy Award.

Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, received the Indigenous Energy Innovation Award, while Ebaide Queen Omiunu, Founder and Executive Director of The Ebaidebheki Initiative, received the Green Jobs Leadership Award.

Other recipients included Rachel Wuese Tyona of BeaconPoint Consultancy, who received the Climate Diplomacy Award; Lyzianah Emakoua of the Centre for Community Impact and Sustainability, recipient of the Climate Justice Award; Charles Alfa of the Nigerian Television Authority, who received the Climate Journalism Award; and Abuh Monday of the Climate and Sustainable Development Network, recipient of the Grassroots Climate Mobilisation Award.

Two leaders, Stephanie Akut, Chief of Staff to the Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, Nigeria, and Patricia Mwangelwa Longwani, Co-founder of Triharmony Climate Network, were inducted into the Elite Humanitarian Hall of Fame.

The awards came against the backdrop of persistent inequalities in climate investment. A report, State of ClimateTech in Africa 2.0, published by Briter in partnership with FSD Africa, Catalyst Fund and BFA Global, found that the 20 largest African climate technology companies took 60 per cent of capital

deployed since 2016, while women only founding teams received less than one per cent.

Ojugo Onyelukachukwu chaired the summit. Organisers said next steps include formalising partnerships, a post summit working group and tracking commitments, with engagement planned around the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2027. T

The summit’s central message: Africa’s climate transition needs more than pledges. It needs access to finance and practical support.