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Esther Oluku

Marketing communications and advertising firm, Retinaad Limited has launched a digital Out-of-Home advertising marketplace, Retibazaar, to provide advertising solutions and services for Out-of-Home advertising practitioners across the country.

Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Retinaad Limited, Mr. Manoj Vashisht, speaking virtually during the launch of the platform which held in Lagos, yesterday, stated that the platform was born out of a vision to provide visibility to media owners in the OOH adverstising industry, connect them with potential buyers while strengthening trust and accountability in the OOH advertising value chain.

“Retibazaar brings advertisers, media buyers, and media owners together in one digital marketplace for our Out-of-Home advertising industry. Our buyers can now explore sites in cities across Nigeria, campaign rates, and check availability,” he said.

Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Olalekan Fadolpapo who was represented by the Director of Regulation, Emme Akande, congratulated Retinaad Limited for launching Retibazaar while urging OOH stakeholders to embrace the digital platform as a tool towards strengthening collaboration and collectively building a more prosperous advertising ecosystem “defined by impact, growth, and excellence”.