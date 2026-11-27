Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Oluchi Chibuzor, Famuyide Ajoke and Lawal Mariam

The SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria in collaboration with Children’s Villages Worldwide (CVW) in Germany has empowered 206 young people in different skills acquisition for the implementation of the €300,000 Empowering Lagos Youth (ELY) Project in Lagos State.

Speaking at the event held in Lagos recently, the Country Director of SOS Children’s Villages, Nigeria, Mr. Eghosa Erhumwunse, said the project was supported by the Lagos state government and is targeted to establish and strengthen participants’ enterprises and transition them towards sustainable livelihoods.

He said the project took 24 months engaging young people drawn from all local government areas of the state in 24 trade skill areas, including Fashion Design, Data Analysis, Catering and Baking, Hair Styling/Dressing, Solar Installation, Computer Programming, Web Design/Development, Digital Marketing.

The event themed ‘Empowering Lagos Youths’, he affirmed that the project would be sustained since empowering children and young people is the group top priority.

Sponsored by Children’s Villages Worldwide (CVW) in Germany, he expressed optimism that through such empowerment, young people would begin to think positively about themselves and the country hence the need for well to do Nigerians and groups to join forces to make the country habitable for all.

He assured that there are mechanisms to check and monitor the participants to avoid any form of fallout or abuse of the project exercise.