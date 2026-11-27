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The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the reopening of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, for flight operations following the successful completion of scheduled runway rehabilitation works and the subsequent approval granted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

FAAN said the temporary runway closure, which commenced on 20th October 2026, was undertaken to facilitate essential rehabilitation works aimed at improving runway conditions, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring compliance with applicable aviation safety standards. Following post-rehabilitation technical assessments and inspections, the NCAA approved the reopening of Runway 17, subject to specified operational conditions.

FAAN acknowledged and expressed appreciation for the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the Imo State Government for their invaluable support and significant contribution, especially towards the extension of the runway from 2,700 metres to 3,200 metres. This intervention underscores the importance of federal-state collaboration in advancing aviation infrastructure, enhancing air connectivity and stimulating regional economic development.

According to the agency, the initial resumption of flight operations will be limited to daylight operations under Visual Flight Rules (VFR).