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Top amateur and professional golfers drawn from across the country are set to converge on the ancient city of Abeokuta as the prestigious Alake Golf Tournament will tee off on Saturday, November 28, at the Abeokuta Golf Club.

Staged annually in honour of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the championship promises an exciting blend of fierce competition, sportsmanship, and camaraderie amidst rich Egba cultural heritage. This year’s edition marks the 21st year of Oba Gbadebo on the throne.

Over 100 golfers representing various clubs nationwide are billed to test their skills on the lush, undulating greens of the challenging 18-hole course.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Abeokuta’s famous rocky terrain, the course is expected to demand precision and strategy as players vie for top honours, trophies, and prizes in one of Ogun State’s sporting events.

Historically backed by corporate sponsor, Oando Plc, the tournament has grown into a premier fixture on the Nigerian golfing calendar.

Beyond the competitive stroke play across various handicap categories, the event serves as a high-level networking hub, bringing together traditional rulers, captains of industry, government dignitaries, and golf enthusiasts.

Speaking ahead of the tee-off, tournament organisers revealed that the golf course is in pristine condition to receive golfers.

They noted that the club management is eagerly awaiting the arrival of guests and players for what promises to be a memorable sporting and cultural celebration of the revered monarch, culminating in a grand prize-giving ceremony later Saturday evening.