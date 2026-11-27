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Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market yesterday snapped its seven-session losing streak, as renewed buying interest in select heavyweight counters lifted the market indicator by 0.04 per cent

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) gained 400.16 basis points, or 0.04 per cent to close at 244,499.47 basis points with Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -four per cent and +56.9per cent, respectively.

Consequently, market capitalisation rose by N61 billion to close at N158.49 trillion.

The market positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Oando, Africa Prudential, Access Holdings and Nigerian Exchange Group.

Despite the marginal recovery, market sentiment remained weak, with 26 decliners, outnumbering 21 advancers. Oando led the gainers’ chart, rising by 10.00 per cent to close at N9.90, per share, Africa Prudential followed with a gan of 9.93 per cent to close at N12.75, while Transnational Express rose by 9.87 per cent to close at N2.33, per share.

Cutix appreciated by 9.72 to close at N2.37, while Wapic Insurance up by 5.99 per cent to close at N2.30, per share.

On the losers’ side, Sovereign Trust Insurance led the decline, shedding 9.69 per cent to close at N2.44, per share. Cornerstone Insurance followed with a loss of 9.77 per cent to close at N6.00, and May & Baker Nigeria declined 9.81 per cent to close at N40.30, per share.

Vitafoam Nigeria dropped by 8.35 per cent to close at N128.50, while McNichols declined by 8.24 per cent to close at N3.90, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume traded declined by 4.0 per cent to 1.54 billion units, valued at N102.99 billion, and exchanged in 29,326 deals. Transactions in the shares of First Holdco topped the activity chart with 580.184 million shares valued at N55.171 billion. NEM Insurance followed with 375.383 million shares worth N9.386 billion, while FCMB Group traded 211.973 million shares valued at N2.769 billion.

Zenith Bank traded 99.672 million shares valued at N10.201 billion, while Cornerstone Insurance transacted 28.166 million shares worth N201.590 million.,

Analysts noted that the session was characterised by mild bullish sentiment and significantly improved transaction value, as the market recorded a modest recovery, with the benchmark index closing alongside stronger trading activity.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited said, “renewed buying interest in heavyweight counters and improved transaction value could support further market recovery, although weak market breadth and lingering selling pressure across select sectors may limit the pace of gains.”