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Chinedu Eze

Recently, the federal government through Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) introduced Airport Passenger Verification System, known as V-Pass for domestic flights. It links passenger identities to their National Identification Number (NIN)—or international passport for foreign travelers

While unveiling the system at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, gave airlines until December 31, 2026, to integrate their operations with the V-Pass platform. He insisted that starting from January 1, 2027, non-compliant airlines would not be permitted to board passengers for domestic flights.

Keyamo, therefore, directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to enforce full compliance among scheduled domestic airlines by the end of December.

So, from January 1, 2027, passengers must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) verified through the system to board domestic flights.

V-Pass uses contactless biometric/facial recognition checks linked to the NIN database and QR codes/e-gates. The initial rollout focuses on Lagos and Abuja domestic terminals before expanding nationwide to other airports across the country.

FAAN’s V-Pass system is said to be in tune with international standards because, like what is obtained in other parts of the world, it is meant to curb identity fraud, ticket racketeering, and unauthorised terminal access on domestic flights ahead of a January 1, 2027 enforcement date.

For many years, domestic airlines have faced the challenge whereby its busy routes experience sold out tickets; only for a passenger to board the aircraft to discover empty seats. This, many said, is caused by those who style themselves protocol officers (touts) who use fictitious names to book the tickets and when they have exhausted the airline’s seats (the airline will believe that the seats have been sold out but they are actually blocked by the touts), they started selling the tickets at very high prices to genuine passengers.

Airlines would look at their system to see fully booked seats but when the touts fail to sell the tickets, they start cancelling them. The airlines lose revenue and have used not so-successful strategies to curtail the activities of these touts. So, the introduction of FAAN’s V-Pass may be a solution to this major problem of airlines.

It also enhances security checks at the airports to ensure that it is the right person that is travelling. There have been occasions these so-called touts would `cook` up temporary ID cards for passengers they sold tickets to because the tickets bear different names, which they used to book them.

These touts target passengers who are desperate to travel and tickets could be sold over 200 per cent of the actual prices. But when they fail to sell the tickets, airlines bear the brunt of the illicit transaction.

V-Pass aligns with international standards in the areas that it uses facial and iris recognition alongside automated e-gates mirrors global aviation initiatives like International Air Travel Association (IATA)’s One ID, which replaces repeated physical ID checks with single-token biometric verification.

It also satisfies the multipoint verification, which requires identity authentication both before entering restricted departure lounges and again at boarding gates aligns with international airport access-control frameworks (International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 17) designed to keep unauthorized individuals out of airside zones.

It also links bookings directly to verified national IDs (NIN for citizens, passports for foreign nationals) resolves identity discrepancies, ensuring authorities have reliable passenger manifests in the event of an aviation emergency or security incident.

Industry analyst and second Vice President of Aviation Round Table (ART), Dr. Alex Nwuba, while reacting to the introduction of the V-Pass, wondered if the system would be a replication of NIN or it sits on top of NIN.

“Nigerians enrol with their NIN and a face scan; foreigners and diaspora Nigerians without NIN use their passports. So, the real question is why we need a second biometric database, run by a private concessionaire, when NIN was meant to be the all-inclusive ID. Why can’t the airport simply verify your NIN or passport against the reference data at boarding?” he asked.

He therefore described the V-Pass as invasion of privacy.

“This is my biggest concern. FAAN says your verified identity will be linked to your travel information for subsequent flights, and its central management system will monitor passenger movement. Why does an airport need a record of when and where you travel? It is not an airline. Our phones already track us and sell the data to commercial interests. We should not turn a simple identification tool into a tracking system, and no data retention period has been published. Unless someone is on a no-fly list, the job is simply to know who is boarding the aircraft,” he observed.

However, Nwuba also said that stopping impersonation and ticket racketeering is worth having.

“But the rollout worries me. Airlines must integrate by 31 December and it becomes compulsory on 1 January,2027, straight after the Christmas rush, with no published test results and no pilot. We saw what happened with the tollgate policy in March. Industry voices are already calling for a 90-day voluntary pilot in Lagos and Abuja alongside normal ID checks. That is the sensible approach,” he added.

In his own perspective, the Executive Secretary of Aviation Round Table, Olu Fidel Ohunayo, commended the efforts of FAAN in introducing the V-Pass system.

“We look at improved security and predictability. All these aid investments and expansion of infrastructure. Looking at those benefits, we should also look at what happened when we wanted to move from the manual collection at the toll gates, to that of using the card technology, and the chaos, the accompanying chaos that ensured.

“This is what we are seeing here. We are laying a deadline to eat preparedness for breakfast. That is what I see here, because that is about the first deadline, which is too early. There is a lot of work to do before coming up with a deadline. And one of them is that as of today, the airlines who are pivotal are not being carried along. And neither is any one of them at the launch. And if you look at what some of them have said privately, you can see that they are not fully abreast with the programme. What are the benefits to them? the Minister has been very silent on the cost on passengers.

“Is this V-Pass going to increase our cost or they are going to use what they have collected for security? If there is going to be another tax on passengers, then they should not proceed.

“Again, what about the security of the data being collected? Who is going to handle the backend? Who is checking it? Who is ensuring that this data does not fall into the wrong hands? Who is ensuring that this data is not misused? And if this data is going to be used to source revenue from other places, what benefit does it come to those who are generating those passengers? That is the airlines,” Ohunayo queried.

Industry analysts believe that more work needs to be done before the introduction of the V-Pass system and like many Nigerians, they doubt the sincerity of the introduction of the new security instrument.

Speaking in the same vein, a senior official with the regulatory authority who requested anonymity, told THISDAY that the directive on the V-Pass and its deadline of December 31, 2026 should not be a priority in Nigeria right now; unless those enforcing it have ulterior motive.

“It is the wrong target. Terrorists do not fly commercial. Kidnapped hostages are moved mostly on foot — dragged out of even SUVs and made to walk. Bandits and terrorists move openly in motorbike convoys, through forests and porous borders. A NIN check at the airport gates targets the wrong people. It creates a paper trail for law-abiding travellers, while the real threat moves completely outside the system. A terrorist with a NIN is still a terrorist. A citizen without one is still a citizen,” the official said.

However, many are of the view that the deadline for migrating to the V-Pass is unrealistic.

Chinedu Eze

Recently, the federal government through Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) introduced Airport Passenger Verification System, known as V-Pass for domestic flights. It links passenger identities to their National Identification Number (NIN)—or international passport for foreign travelers

While unveiling the system at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, gave airlines until December 31, 2026, to integrate their operations with the V-Pass platform. He insisted that starting from January 1, 2027, non-compliant airlines would not be permitted to board passengers for domestic flights.

Keyamo, therefore, directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to enforce full compliance among scheduled domestic airlines by the end of December.

So, from January 1, 2027, passengers must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) verified through the system to board domestic flights.

V-Pass uses contactless biometric/facial recognition checks linked to the NIN database and QR codes/e-gates. The initial rollout focuses on Lagos and Abuja domestic terminals before expanding nationwide to other airports across the country.

FAAN’s V-Pass system is said to be in tune with international standards because, like what is obtained in other parts of the world, it is meant to curb identity fraud, ticket racketeering, and unauthorised terminal access on domestic flights ahead of a January 1, 2027 enforcement date.

For many years, domestic airlines have faced the challenge whereby its busy routes experience sold out tickets; only for a passenger to board the aircraft to discover empty seats. This, many said, is caused by those who style themselves protocol officers (touts) who use fictitious names to book the tickets and when they have exhausted the airline’s seats (the airline will believe that the seats have been sold out but they are actually blocked by the touts), they started selling the tickets at very high prices to genuine passengers.

Airlines would look at their system to see fully booked seats but when the touts fail to sell the tickets, they start cancelling them. The airlines lose revenue and have used not so-successful strategies to curtail the activities of these touts. So, the introduction of FAAN’s V-Pass may be a solution to this major problem of airlines.

It also enhances security checks at the airports to ensure that it is the right person that is travelling. There have been occasions these so-called touts would `cook` up temporary ID cards for passengers they sold tickets to because the tickets bear different names, which they used to book them.

These touts target passengers who are desperate to travel and tickets could be sold over 200 per cent of the actual prices. But when they fail to sell the tickets, airlines bear the brunt of the illicit transaction.

V-Pass aligns with international standards in the areas that it uses facial and iris recognition alongside automated e-gates mirrors global aviation initiatives like International Air Travel Association (IATA)’s One ID, which replaces repeated physical ID checks with single-token biometric verification.

It also satisfies the multipoint verification, which requires identity authentication both before entering restricted departure lounges and again at boarding gates aligns with international airport access-control frameworks (International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 17) designed to keep unauthorized individuals out of airside zones.

It also links bookings directly to verified national IDs (NIN for citizens, passports for foreign nationals) resolves identity discrepancies, ensuring authorities have reliable passenger manifests in the event of an aviation emergency or security incident.

Industry analyst and second Vice President of Aviation Round Table (ART), Dr. Alex Nwuba, while reacting to the introduction of the V-Pass, wondered if the system would be a replication of NIN or it sits on top of NIN.

“Nigerians enrol with their NIN and a face scan; foreigners and diaspora Nigerians without NIN use their passports. So, the real question is why we need a second biometric database, run by a private concessionaire, when NIN was meant to be the all-inclusive ID. Why can’t the airport simply verify your NIN or passport against the reference data at boarding?” he asked.

He therefore described the V-Pass as invasion of privacy.

“This is my biggest concern. FAAN says your verified identity will be linked to your travel information for subsequent flights, and its central management system will monitor passenger movement. Why does an airport need a record of when and where you travel? It is not an airline. Our phones already track us and sell the data to commercial interests. We should not turn a simple identification tool into a tracking system, and no data retention period has been published. Unless someone is on a no-fly list, the job is simply to know who is boarding the aircraft,” he observed.

However, Nwuba also said that stopping impersonation and ticket racketeering is worth having.

“But the rollout worries me. Airlines must integrate by 31 December and it becomes compulsory on 1 January,2027, straight after the Christmas rush, with no published test results and no pilot. We saw what happened with the tollgate policy in March. Industry voices are already calling for a 90-day voluntary pilot in Lagos and Abuja alongside normal ID checks. That is the sensible approach,” he added.

In his own perspective, the Executive Secretary of Aviation Round Table, Olu Fidel Ohunayo, commended the efforts of FAAN in introducing the V-Pass system.

“We look at improved security and predictability. All these aid investments and expansion of infrastructure. Looking at those benefits, we should also look at what happened when we wanted to move from the manual collection at the toll gates, to that of using the card technology, and the chaos, the accompanying chaos that ensured.

“This is what we are seeing here. We are laying a deadline to eat preparedness for breakfast. That is what I see here, because that is about the first deadline, which is too early. There is a lot of work to do before coming up with a deadline. And one of them is that as of today, the airlines who are pivotal are not being carried along. And neither is any one of them at the launch. And if you look at what some of them have said privately, you can see that they are not fully abreast with the programme. What are the benefits to them? the Minister has been very silent on the cost on passengers.

“Is this V-Pass going to increase our cost or they are going to use what they have collected for security? If there is going to be another tax on passengers, then they should not proceed.

“Again, what about the security of the data being collected? Who is going to handle the backend? Who is checking it? Who is ensuring that this data does not fall into the wrong hands? Who is ensuring that this data is not misused? And if this data is going to be used to source revenue from other places, what benefit does it come to those who are generating those passengers? That is the airlines,” Ohunayo queried.

Industry analysts believe that more work needs to be done before the introduction of the V-Pass system and like many Nigerians, they doubt the sincerity of the introduction of the new security instrument.

Speaking in the same vein, a senior official with the regulatory authority who requested anonymity, told THISDAY that the directive on the V-Pass and its deadline of December 31, 2026 should not be a priority in Nigeria right now; unless those enforcing it have ulterior motive.

“It is the wrong target. Terrorists do not fly commercial. Kidnapped hostages are moved mostly on foot — dragged out of even SUVs and made to walk. Bandits and terrorists move openly in motorbike convoys, through forests and porous borders. A NIN check at the airport gates targets the wrong people. It creates a paper trail for law-abiding travellers, while the real threat moves completely outside the system. A terrorist with a NIN is still a terrorist. A citizen without one is still a citizen,” the official said.

However, many are of the view that the deadline for migrating to the V-Pass is unrealistic.