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Child marriage compounds the problem of poverty

On 4 September 2026, the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish an International Day to End Child, Early and Forced Marriage. November 27 was eventually chosen to mark the day. This landmark decision, according to ‘Girls Not Brides’, a global civil society organisation that has been canvassing the idea, “marks an important milestone in global efforts to protect girls’ rights, reflecting growing international consensus and commitment to ending child marriage.”

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the first edition with the theme, ‘Keep the Promise: Accelerating Action to End Child Marriage by 2030’, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) report that 30 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 in our country (who should still be in school) are currently married, should concern all stakeholders. Indeed, according to UNESCO, only 14 per cent of girls from low-class families in the country complete primary school. With more than 700 million women in the world today married before their 18th birthday and more than one in three being coerced into the union before the age of 15, this is a global challenge. But given a recent report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) about the bride-child crisis in Nigeria, authorities in the country should be concerned.

Child marriage is a manifestation of gender inequality, reflecting social norms that perpetuate discrimination against girls. The act is also a grave violation of their human and socio-economic rights. In most instances, girls forced into early marriage do not know and may have never met their groom. These young girls who marry as children are more likely to drop out of school and have limited independence, with diminished options in life. Sadly, in Nigeria, more than half of the underage children have husbands who are many or more years older than they are. Challenges of communication between the couple or even with co-wives, accompanied by mental health concerns, rear their heads very early.

As we have highlighted several times, the implication of a child engaging in early marriage is that she is conferred with the responsibilities of an adult, which she is not prepared for. A bride child may experience complications from pregnancy and childbirth, which are attributed as the major causes of death among adolescent girls below the age of 19 in Nigeria. Bride children are also susceptible to HIV infections, cervical cancer, and obstetric fistulas, while their offspring are at increased risk for premature birth and death as neonates, infants, or children. They are also prone to domestic violence, sexual and physical abuse, and are at risk of death due to early childbirth.

It is therefore no coincidence that the rates of malnutrition, stunting and wasting are highest where child marriage is rampant. Malnourished babies come from malnourished mothers. When a girl gets married too early, and her body yet to mature, the foetus will just grab whatever it can from her already frail body. Ultimately, both mother and child have insufficient nourishment; stunting, wasting, while cognitive senses all suffer, irreparably. This arbitrary practice is perhaps the cause in elevated cases some brides who resort to killing their supposed husbands mainly by poisoning. Especially since many of the minors given out in early marriage are from families that struggle to provide the basic needs.

We call on the government, at all levels, to address this menace in view of its consequences on women and the socio-economic development of the country. A bride child is denied her right to education, which is the bedrock on which the greatness of every society is founded, restricting her from contributing to society building. It also places restrictions on her labour market participation and compounds global efforts to eliminate poverty.