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Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has commended United Nigeria Airlines for commencing flight operations at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos, and has assured the airline of the state government’s support to ensure the sustainability of its services.

The governor’s message was delivered by the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Naalong Daniel, at the Lagos-Jos-Kano inaugural flight.

He described the airline’s arrival as a strategic development that would boost tourism, attract investors, create employment and strengthen the state’s economy.

The airline’s inaugural flight left Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal, Lagos, at about 8:45 a.m. and arrived in Jos at exactly 10:05 a.m.

Speaking at the inauguration, Daniel said the state government was deliberate about opening Plateau to business and encouraging investors to explore its economic potential.

He said aviation remained critical to the state’s tourism ambitions, noting that improved air connectivity would make it easier for visitors and investors to reach Plateau.

“There is no way we can achieve tourism without the aviation industry. The role of the airline on the Plateau is very strategic. The government is intentional about opening Plateau State for business and encouraging investors to come and invest on the Plateau,” Daniel said.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director of United Nigeria Airlines, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said the airline is committed to partnering with the Plateau State Government to open the state to economic opportunities through improved transportation.

He said the carrier selected Jos for its central geographic position, linking northern, southern and western Nigeria, and for the state government’s push to drive tourism and investment.

Okonkwo said: “United Nigeria is there to do business, to fly to destinations that are viable. This one is particularly interesting because it fits into our motto of ‘Flying to Unite.’ Jos being a centrally located state, or Plateau being a centrally located state, connects different parts of Nigeria easily.”