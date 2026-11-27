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Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc has announced four secondary schools as finalists in its Spot the Scam Debate Competition, following the conclusion of the semi-final stage of the financial crime awareness initiative, which attracted participation from more than 100 schools nationwide.

The schools are Keke Senior High School, British International School, CIS Lagos and Vetland Senior Grammar School. They emerged from 12 schools that participated in the semi-finals after an initial selection process involving over 100 schools.

Speaking at the semi-finals in Lagos yesterday, Inyang Etim, Head of Regulatory and Financial Crimes Compliance, Access Bank, said the competition was designed to teach young people how to identify financial crimes and avoid becoming victims or perpetrators. She identified requests for one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs), fake bank upgrade messages and romance scams as some of the common methods used by fraudsters.

“The purpose is to teach the younger generation how to do business the right way and how to spot financial crimes, so that they are not victims,” Etim said. She added that the bank has invested in educating customers on the risk. “The bank will never ask you for your OTP or your PIN,” she said.

Etim said customers also share responsibility for protecting their accounts, and that the bank reviews each fraud case to determine whether the customer took the right steps.

Also speaking, Adedunni Ojoade, Head of Quality Assurance Team in Compliance at Access Bank, said the initiative targeted teenagers between 12 and 16 years because of their increasing exposure to information and potential financial scams on social media. “Before they get into university, let us catch them young and train them now, because this is the future of Nigeria,” she said.

She said the bank assessed the impact of the training through pre- and post-assessment tests on its online platform, comparing students’ scores before and after the training.