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Kayode Tokede

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other industry stakeholders have called for stronger collaboration to drive responsible adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in safeguarding the nation’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

The call was made at the 2026 Annual Cybersecurity Conference of Information Security Society of Africa-Nigeria (ISSAN), held in Lagos.

Director, Risk Management Department and Chief Risk Officer, CBN, Dr. Blaise Ijebor warned that artificial intelligence was lowering the barriers to cybercrime by enabling individuals with limited technical expertise to execute sophisticated cyberattacks.

According to him, cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting AI to generate convincing corporate emails, imitate voices and writing styles, create synthetic identities, develop malicious code and automate different stages of cyberattacks.

“AI may be the greatest productivity tool ever given to cybercriminals,” Ijebor said, explaining that the technology was providing attackers with the same advantages of speed, scale and sophistication that businesses seek to achieve through digital transformation.

Speaking virtually, the President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dele Alabi, stated that the 2026 theme is timely as AI is transforming financial services through greater efficiency, innovation and inclusion, stressing that its adoption is also amplifying cyberrisk, equipping underscored the importance of making cybersecurity a strategic management priority and a critical pillar of financial stability.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, represented by the Chief Information Security Officer, Olusola Odediran, said financial institutions must carefully manage the risks associated with integrating AI into their operations.

He said organisations were increasingly moving beyond experimental applications of AI towards integrating the technology into enterprise systems and business operations.

The President of ISSAN, Dr. David Isiavwe, said the increasing sophistication of AI-enabled cyber threats had made cybersecurity a shared responsibility requiring sustained cooperation across the digital ecosystem.