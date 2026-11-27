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*Commends Adeboye over grassroots sports summit in Abuja

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that for any meaningful grassroots sports development to be achieved in the country, sports administrators especially at the Federal level and all stakeholders must engage the Governors’ Forum, who in turn will engage their different Local Government Chairmen to chart a new course for the country’s sports.

He stated this at the just concluded two-day National Grassroots Sports Summit 2026 held on November 19- 20 at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor identified the practice of concentrating everything at the centre as one of the major problems militating against grassroots sports development in the country and questioned why everything should be centred around Abuja which to him is not a Federal but unitary system of government.

According to him, Nigeria can only talk of meaningful sports development if the project can be taken away from Abuja to the states, local government areas and communities where talents abound waiting to be discovered and nurtured.

” I sincerely believe that for us to get the development of our sports right at the grassroots level, top shots in the NSC and all stakeholders must engage the Governors’ Forum who will in turn engage the Association of Local Government Chairmen and from their we can move forward.

Taking Bayelsa State as a case study, he explained that the weekly prosperity walk which he introduced, has been replicated in all the local government areas of the state with the various chairmen leading the walk which has achieved tremendous success.

“In Bayelsa State for example, because I believe that sports is a medicine and one must be active to achieve any meaningful result, we introduced a weekly prosperity walk which is not limited to Yenagoa the state capital but in all the local government areas of the state. Every Thursday, you see the local government chairmen leading the 5 km walk in their various council areas.

“I personally lead the one at the state capital with my deputy, all members of the State’s Executive Council and all civil servants participating. Right now is becoming a way of life of our people. Service commanders of the Army, Navy and Police also join the walk and you’ll discover that by the time you begin to do that, you won’t force people to take part, rather they will be coming out on their own because they know the benefit of sports.”

“And I can also tell you that since we started the exercise, a lot of people have confessed that they have burn out calories, reduce fat and are now able to climb stair case which hitherto, they were unable to climb. We have also introduced raffle draw at the end of every walk where people win some tokens.

“There are also those now forming sports clubs because of the weekly walk. So when you come for the prosperity walk, you’ll see different clubs becoming part of it because they’re beginning to see the benefit”, he stated .

Giving an insight on what his government is doing in sports facilities upgrade in the state, he explained that since the creation of the state about 30 years ago, Bayelsa have been participating in National Sports Festivals but have not been able to host one due to poor infrastructure but that his government is about to change that narrative.

” When I came on board, we had a 5,000 capacity stadium which was later increased to 10,000. But after taking a critical look at it, we decided to increase the capacity to 30,000 and the inauguration ceremony was done by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Hopefully that stadium will be completed next year and we are going to host the National Sports Festival for the first time in 2028.

He further explained that his adminstration is not limiting facility upgrade to Yenagoa alone but is putting up structures in all the local government areas and constructing another 5,000 capacity stadium in one of the local government council headquarters just as he promised that all the sporting facilities in all local government areas of the state will get a facelift in preparation for the 2028 National Sports Festival.

“We discovered that in our communities, people are starved of facilities and that’s why we’ ll ensure that all sporting facilities in the state will get a facelift ahead of the National Sports Festival which we’re preparing to host.

Governor Diri, expressed happiness that because of the way his government has taken sports development, some individuals are now complementing government effort in the area of provision of sporting infrastructure, with an indigene of the state constructing a world class table tennis facility where youths now learn how to play the ping pong game and the state’s Commissioner of Sports, Daniel Igalli who is a world champion in wrestling, constructing a wrestling gym, even before he was appointed a commissioner.

On football development, the governor, posited that the annual Governor’s Cup which has been renamed Governor’s Prosperity Cup is now bigger and better organised, describing it as the biggest grassroots football tournament in the country.

He stated that the tournament is not limited to the state capital alone but is played in all the local government areas of the state which he said made his government realise that there’s need to improve the different facilities in all localities.

” I can tell you for sure, that with this competition which the state government is sponsoring, we’ve been able to attract private sponsorship. Right now, we have banks and corporate bodies such as Premium Trust Bank that donated vehicles to Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens, Peculiar Ultimate Company Limited, Linkage Assurance, Access Bank and others.

” It has become a very big tournament that now attract scouts from Europe and my deputy even scouted four players from the tournament.

” You know in those days when those of us were growing up, we hardly hear of EPFL. We were conversant with Sharks of Port Harcourt, IICC Shooting Stars, Rangers International, Bendel Insurance, Mighty Jets, Racca Rovers and Stationery Stores.

” You’re also aware that in those days, parents don’t allow their children to play football and our mothers will practically come to pull us away from football pitches but everything has now changed and sports is now a big business and that’s why we’re investing in it to keep our youths busy, make them think less about crime, check restiveness and make them become useful citizens and all hands must be on deck to achieve that.

Finally, Governor Diri commended the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Grassroots Sports Development Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye for the summit which he said was long overdue.

He also commended Mr. President for approving the summit, declaring that there are a lot of take homes from it.