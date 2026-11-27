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Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele-Uku (Aniocha North) on Thursday emerged the first quarterfinalist of the 2026 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup after defeating Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Asaba (Oshimili South) 1-0 in the first Zonal playoff game which served as the official kickoff of the 9th edition of the tournament organised for secondary schools within the state.

The match, played in the presence of several dignitaries including the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Johnson Erijo, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, also represented by Manager, Dr. Friday Moses, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, Dr. Akambe Ojerun, Chairman House Committee on Sports, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Sinebe, among others, saw PBGS scoring the only goal of the game via a penalty in the second half of the tensed game.

Speaking at the kickoff game, while applauding the sponsor, Zenith Bank, the governor said that the competition has become an important platform for discovering young sporting talents, promoting healthy competition and strengthening sports development in secondary schools within the state.

“Our Administration recognises the importance of sports in youth development. Through our MORE Agenda, we will continue to support programmes that give our young people opportunities to discover their talents, develop their skills and realise their potential,” he said.

“I commend the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Zenith Bank and all other stakeholders for sustaining this competition over the years. I urge our principals, teachers and sports coordinators to continue encouraging students to participate actively in sports alongside their academic pursuits.

For Zenith Bank, they are proud to continue to partner with the state government in sponsoring the Principals’ Cup.

According to the CEO, “We share a conviction that investing in young people is investing in the future of our state and nation.

“Over the years, the Principals’ Cup has done more than crown champions. It has produced talented young footballers, shaped disciplined and confident students, and become a true breeding ground for sports talent in Delta State. We are committed to ensuring it continues to play that role for many editions to come.”

The remaining Zonal Playoffs are expected to take place on Friday (today) while the quarterfinal games hold on December 1 with semifinals on December 3.

According to the organisers, the Grand Finale will take place on December 8 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.