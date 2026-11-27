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The Premier League title race could take another turn this weekend as Arsenal host Man City at the Emirates on Sunday, with both sides looking to recover from recent draws.

Liverpool head into the Merseyside derby against Everton in strong form, while Chelsea seek a response to their heavy defeat to Leeds.

Arsenal’s five-game league winning streak ended in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle, followed by a 1-1 Champions League draw against Dortmund. Man City have also dropped points, winless in their last five league games and 2-2 draw with Napoli.

Both sides will be eager to return to winning ways as the title race intensifies. The match kicks off at 5:30 pm and is this week’s Premier League Match of the Week for DStv and GOtv Starter subscribers, airing on SS KICKOFF (DStv Ch. 207).

This weekend’s action begins on Friday with Nottingham Forest hosting Chelsea at 9 pm. Chelsea will be looking to recover from a heavy 4-1 defeat to Leeds, while Forest sit 17th and have won just once in their last seven games. This match, along with all Premier League matches, airs live on SS Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65) on the Sports package.

On Saturday, Man United host Brentford at 4 pm, looking to respond to their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool and a 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting CP. United sit 19th, while Brentford arrive after a convincing 4-0 win over Everton. At 6:30 pm, Ipswich face Aston Villa, who will be seeking a response after a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray and a goalless draw with Sunderland.

Sunday’s fixtures begin with the Merseyside derby as Everton host Liverpool at 1 pm. Liverpool arrive in excellent form after back-to-back 4-0 victories over Man United and Club Brugge, while Everton will be eager to recover from their own 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

At 3:05 pm, Brighton host Newcastle, looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Hull City. Newcastle drew 2-2 with Arsenal in their last outing. At the same time, Sunderland face Spurs, who have recovered from their early-season struggles with four wins in their last five matches. Spurs sit 10th after beating Ipswich 2-0 in their previous league game.

With Arsenal and Man City seeking to regain momentum, Liverpool looking to extend their winning run and several sides fighting to improve their league positions, the weekend promises plenty of action. The title clash and Merseyside derby stand out, but there is plenty at stake across the other fixtures too.