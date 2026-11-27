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The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) has elected a new executive committee to steer the association’s affairs for the next two years, with Damilola Asaleye emerging as its first female president.

The election followed the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

The association also held its conference on Tuesday, with the theme ‘Strengthen Collective Action in Driving Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Growth.’

The newly elected executive committee comprises Asaleye as president; Joseph Inyang, vice-president; Onyinye Okere, treasurer; and Happy Amos, head of programmes and partnership. Ridwan Adelaja was elected head of communications, while Motunrayo Akinfala remains chief executive officer.

Speaking shortly before the election Wednesday, Ayo Ademilua, the outgoing REAN president, commended the executive officers for their support during his tenure, describing them as outstanding partners in progress.

He thanked God for sustaining him and his executive committee through their two terms in office.

Ademilua also urged members to sustain the association’s culture of peaceful engagement and democratic leadership as it prepared to elect a new executive. He stressed that members’ votes rather than internal conflicts, should determine leadership positions.

“The voices of our members count by vote. We do not need to fight to maintain our leadership,” he said.

He appealed to the incoming leadership to regard their positions as a responsibility of service rather than personal privilege.

Regarding members’ welfare, Ademilua said his administration had prioritised creating business opportunities and improving access to financing for renewable energy companies.

According to him, REAN worked with about five commercial banks to develop financing products for renewable energy projects, including solar home systems, equipment importation, productive-use energy equipment and commercial and industrial solar installations.

In her remarks after being declared winner of the election, Asaleye, REAN’s first female president, sought the support and cooperation of all members.

She pledged to build on the association’s existing work, sustain its progress and take it to greater heights.

Asaleye also commended the electoral committee for conducting a free and fair election and thanked members for entrusting her with the leadership position.

Meanwhile, the association presented awards of recognition to some members of its Board of Trustees, former executive officers and partners for their contributions to its growth.