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Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (NAIP) has called on the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee to retract its reported declaration that an antimalarial drug marketed by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, Camosunate, is not approved for use in Nigeria.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Aminu Bankole Ezebuilo, and National Secretary, Rosemary Lawson, the association insisted that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) remained the statutory body responsible for determining the registration and regulatory status of medicines in the country.

NAIP, the technical and professional arm of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), described the reported declaration as misleading, warning that such pronouncements could undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical regulatory system.

The association maintained that NAFDAC had not withdrawn its approval for Camosunate, which contains the artesunate-amodiaquine combination, stressing that decisions concerning the approval, suspension or withdrawal of medicines must be based on scientific evidence and established regulatory procedures.

According to NAIP, NAFDAC has the statutory responsibility to register, regulate, suspend, withdraw or cancel the registration of medicinal products whenever necessary, following appropriate investigations and scientific assessments.

While acknowledging the responsibility of government institutions to protect Nigerians against counterfeit, substandard, falsified and unsafe medicines, NAIP cautioned against confusing suspected adverse drug reactions, consumer complaints or ongoing investigations with formal regulatory decisions.

NAIP warned that unverified public statements concerning registered medicines could create unnecessary panic, weaken patients’ confidence, disrupt pharmaceutical supply chains and expose legitimate manufacturers to reputational damage.

The association also expressed concern that such developments could discourage investment in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, particularly at a time when the country is seeking to expand local production, improve access to quality-assured medicines and reduce dependence on imported pharmaceutical products.

The association urged the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee to review its position and publicly retract its assertion regarding Camosunate, in line with NAFDAC’s official clarification on the medicine’s regulatory status.

It also called on government institutions, public officials and consumer protection agencies to ensure that public statements concerning the safety and regulatory status of medicines are supported by credible scientific evidence and authoritative regulatory information.

While reaffirming its commitment to patient safety, the association clarified that its intervention was not intended to shield any pharmaceutical company from legitimate regulatory scrutiny but to promote scientific objectivity, institutional accountability and fairness.

It maintained that the fight against substandard and falsified medicines should not become a platform for spreading misinformation about quality-assured products, insisting that genuine consumer protection must be anchored on scientific evidence and established regulatory principles.

“Public health requires facts, not fear. Regulation demands evidence, not assumption. And national pharmaceutical development requires partnership, not avoidable confrontation,” the association declared.

