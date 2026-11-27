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Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to tackle quackery in traditional medicine practice, announcing plans for joint inspections, coordinated enforcement and stricter monitoring of traditional medicine practitioners and herbal medicine outlets across the state.

The initiative is expected to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve public safety and protect residents from unqualified practitioners operating outside approved healthcare standards.

The development follows an agreement between the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB) and the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to deepen inter-agency collaboration through intelligence sharing, joint inspections, capacity building and harmonised regulatory procedures.

The agreement was reached on Thursday, November 26, 2026, during a courtesy visit by the Registrar of LSTMB, Mr Babatunde Adele, and his delegation to the Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr Victoria Egunjobi.

Speaking during the meeting, Egunjobi highlighted the agency’s regulatory framework, particularly its franchise model of monitoring and inspection, which she said had expanded its coverage and strengthened supervision of healthcare facilities across Lagos.

She emphasised the importance of institutional partnerships in extending regulatory reach, improving compliance and ensuring that healthcare providers operate within established standards.

In response, Adele commended HEFAMAA’s regulatory achievements and expressed the readiness of the Traditional Medicine Board to adopt its franchise monitoring model to improve the supervision of traditional medicine practitioners and premises across the state’s five divisions.

He stressed that the complementary responsibilities of both agencies made sustained cooperation necessary to achieve effective healthcare regulation.

According to him, stronger institutional coordination would promote best practices across orthodox and traditional medicine establishments, improve enforcement and create an enabling environment for responsible traditional medicine practice.

Also speaking, HEFAMAA’s Head of Inspection, Dr Olayinka Daniel, called for joint monitoring and inspection backed by clearly defined operational procedures.

He said establishing clear boundaries between the responsibilities of both agencies would prevent jurisdictional conflicts, eliminate duplication of regulatory functions and ensure that practitioners operate strictly within their approved scope of practice.

Under the proposed arrangement, both agencies will conduct joint inspections of traditional medicine premises and herbal shops, exchange intelligence on illegal operators and coordinate enforcement activities against quackery.

The Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board is also expected to adopt HEFAMAA’s facility accreditation checklist to strengthen its inspection processes and improve compliance with established standards.

The agencies further agreed on appropriate referral mechanisms, with facility-related violations to be referred to HEFAMAA, while offences relating to professional practice would be handled by the Traditional Medicine Board.

To ensure effective implementation, the agencies proposed the establishment of a Joint Technical Committee comprising three representatives from each organisation.

The committee will be supported by monthly joint task force meetings, while quarterly progress reports will be submitted to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, to assess implementation and identify areas requiring further intervention.

HEFAMAA is also expected to provide capacity-building support for LSTMB inspectors in critical areas, including facility standards, infection prevention and control, waste management and regulatory documentation.

Beyond enforcement, the collaboration will focus on improving public awareness and helping residents distinguish registered traditional medicine practitioners from unqualified operators.

Both agencies identified harmonisation of regulatory databases, quarterly data sharing, improved documentation and joint public enlightenment campaigns as additional measures to strengthen oversight.

The partnership is also expected to improve complaint resolution, expand inspection coverage at reduced operational costs and increase public confidence in the regulation of traditional medicine practice.

Established in 1980, the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board derives its statutory mandate from the Lagos State Health Sector Reform Law, 2006, with responsibility for registering, licensing and regulating traditional medicine practitioners and premises across the state.

The renewed collaboration with HEFAMAA represents an effort by the Lagos State Government to strengthen accountability in the traditional medicine sector while promoting the responsible integration of traditional medicine into the state’s broader healthcare system.