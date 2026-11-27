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AVA Capital Plc has convened stakeholders from agribusiness, commercial banking, development finance and the capital market for a private wealth brunch focused on rethinking corporate finance strategy in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

The session, hosted in Lagos recently with the theme ‘The $1 trillion Economy: Rethinking Corporate Finance Strategy in Nigeria’s Agribusiness,’ formed part of AVA Capital’s $1 trillion Economy Private Brunch Series.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Investment Banking, AVA Capital, Mr. Abiola Hammed, highlighted the sector’s economic significance, noting that agriculture contributed 26.15 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP in Q2 2026.

However, he observed that the sector accounted for only 6.63 per cent of total bank lending as of June 2026, underscoring the need for alternative financing solutions, including commercial paper, credit guarantees and other capital market instruments.

Emphasizing the objective of the engagement, he said: “At the end of these conversations, what we want to achieve is to link capital to opportunities.”

Sharing industry perspectives, Chief Operating Officer, Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, Mr. Nzubechukwu Anisiobi, discussed the company’s growth from trading 200 metric tonnes to over 50,000 metric tonnes of agricultural commodities annually, attributing its expansion to vertical integration across sourcing, logistics, storage, processing and exports.

A major highlight of the brunch was the unveiling of AVA Capital PLC’s November 2026 Agriculture Sector Report, Farm to Balance Sheet: Rethinking Corporate Finance Strategy in Nigeria’s Agribusiness.

The report examines the sector’s economic contribution, financing gaps, investment opportunities and corporate finance strategies for sustainable growth.

Among its key findings, it highlights the disparity between agriculture’s contribution of 2 6.15 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP in Q2 2026 and its 6.63 per cent share of total bank lending as of June 2026.

It also identifies export processing and integrated oil palm as priority investment opportunities, while highlighting the importance of supply chain integration, operational scale and appropriate financing structures in improving business profitability and attracting investment.

The report further provides practical guidance on leveraging commercial paper, development finance, corporate bonds, equity and structured commodity finance to support agribusiness expansion.

The event featured two moderated panel sessions exploring risk-sharing mechanisms, credit guarantees, capital market access, credit ratings, corporate governance and structured financing for agricultural businesses.

Panelists included Simisola Ojumu, Executive Director, Technical, NIRSAL Plc; Arese Ugwu,

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NASD Plc; Oladele Adeoye, Chief Rating Officer and Executive Director, Operations, DataPro Limited; Nzubechukwu Anisirobi, Chief Operating Officer, Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited; Chinedu Okere, Managing Director, ARN Foods Limited; and Adesuwa Asemota, Group Head, FMCG, Access Bank Plc.

The discussions reinforced the importance of stronger collaboration between financial institutions and agribusinesses in unlocking capital, strengthening the agricultural value chain and supporting Nigeria’s broader economic ambitions.