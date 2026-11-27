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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Federal Government has pledged to deepen investment, strengthen local industrial capacity and promote infrastructure development in the energy sector as part of efforts to achieve energy security and accelerate Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the commitment in Port Harcourt at the 10th Africa Energy Summit, organised by the Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), a subsidiary of Solewant Group.

The summit, with the theme, ‘Scaling Innovative Industrial Capacity for Africa’s Energy Security,’ brought together policymakers, investors, energy professionals and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening Africa’s energy sector.

Akume, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji Benerd, said energy security went beyond having abundant natural resources, stressing that the country must develop the capacity to produce, process, transport and distribute energy reliably and affordably.

He said the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu, was implementing reforms aimed at improving the investment environment, increasing domestic production and supporting industrial growth.

“The current administration is pursuing reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, strengthening domestic production and creating conditions for productive activities,” he said.

The SGF said the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had provided a framework for improved governance, clearer institutional responsibilities and increased investment across the oil and gas value chain.

He added that the government was promoting domestic gas utilisation, compressed natural gas (CNG) development, energy infrastructure and reforms in the electricity sector.

Akume also called for a broader approach to local content, saying Nigerian participation in the petroleum industry should translate into the development of competitive businesses capable of manufacturing equipment, providing specialised services, creating jobs and competing internationally.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, represented by Dr Oluseun Amoda, said ongoing reforms had helped improve investor confidence and unlock fresh investments in the sector.

She said executive orders and policy directives introduced by the administration were designed to provide fiscal incentives, reduce contracting timelines and costs, and strengthen local content.

According to her, the reforms had contributed to investment decisions valued at more than $8 billion in oil and gas projects.

Verheijen said the growing participation of indigenous companies in the industry presented opportunities for Nigerian businesses to expand their operations and develop technical capacity.

She said oil and gas projects required fabrication, engineering, drilling services, equipment, logistics and maintenance, creating opportunities for local enterprises.

She, however, stressed that local content should not become protection from competition but should help Nigerian companies compete globally on cost, quality and reliability.

Verheijen further urged investment in technical manpower, including welders, inspectors, process safety engineers and project managers.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group, Solomon Ewanehi, said Africa must move beyond discussions about its natural resources and focus on investments capable of translating them into industrial growth and prosperity.

He said the summit should increasingly serve as a platform for decisions, partnerships and practical solutions to the continent’s energy challenges.

Ewanehi stressed that Africa’s energy future required collaboration, investment, innovation, skills development and deliberate efforts to build strong local industries.