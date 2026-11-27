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The Professional Golfers’ Association of Nigeria (PGAN) has dissolved the Tony Philmoore-led Executive Committee and appointed a seven-man caretaker committee with a 90-day mandate to organise fresh elections, following a dispute over the executive’s tenure.

The decision was reached at an emergency Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after members maintained that the outgoing executive had exceeded its constitutionally prescribed two-year tenure.

Liadi Jaiyeola, Head Professional at MicCom Golf and Country Club, Ada, Osun State, who will lead the caretaker committee, said the dissolution became necessary because the previous executive’s tenure had expired without an approved extension.

He explained that a proposal to extend the executive’s tenure from two to five years was presented at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) but was not approved. Instead, it was referred to a committee for further consideration. The committee, however, failed to submit a report, leaving the existing two-year tenure provision unchanged.

The caretaker committee comprises Liadi Jaiyeola (Chairman), Samuel Agbeyegbe (Secretary), Donatus Isuku, Matthew Lawrence, Daniel Pam, Ayotunde Omole and Rachael Danjuma.

Emmanuel Ochai, Head Professional at Le Meridien Ibom Golf Course, who chaired the EGM proceedings, defended the resolutions, insisting that the meeting satisfied the constitutional quorum requirements and secured members’ agreement.

Ochai said the decision followed repeated but unsuccessful efforts to persuade the previous executive to respect its tenure limits, adding that decisive intervention was necessary to resolve the leadership impasse and restore stability.

Under its 90-day mandate, Jaiyeola and the caretaker committee is expected to convene an enlarged AGM and conduct elections to usher in a substantive executive.

He also highlighted the immense talent within Nigerian professional golf, describing recent performances by local players as a glimpse of their potential. He stressed that institutional stability, effective administration and unity were essential to translating that potential into greater achievements.

Under its 90-day mandate, Jaiyeola and the caretaker committee is expected to convene an enlarged AGM and conduct elections to usher in a substantive executive.

The transition is expected to strengthen the association’s administration and provide a stable platform for advancing the welfare and competitive interests of Nigerian professional golfers.