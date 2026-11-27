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• Says initiative supports Tinubu’s $1trn GDP target by 2030–2031

• Lists petroleum, agriculture, solid minerals, manufacturing as investment opportunities

Sunday Ehigiator





Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Bemigho Reno Omokri, has unveiled a dedicated business and investment facilitation hotline to connect Mexican entrepreneurs, investors, importers, and business organisations with Nigerian manufacturers, producers, and suppliers. Omokri disclosed this in a statement yesterday, a few days after assuming office as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Mexican States.

He explained that the initiative was part of efforts to support President Bola Tinubu’s ambition of growing Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to $1 trillion by 2030–2031.

The ambassador said the initiative was in fulfilment of a commitment he made to, upon resuming office, establish a dedicated communication channel within one week to facilitate commercial relationships between Nigerian and Mexican businesses.

He stated, “As part of efforts to achieve a $1 trillion GDP for Nigeria by 2030-2031, which is a passionate goal of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, upon my resumption as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Mexican States on Monday, November 23, 2026, I promised to roll out a hotline within a week to connect Mexican business people with manufacturers and suppliers in Nigeria.

“Today, I am fulfilling that vow.”

Announcing the commencement of the service, Omokri said the Nigerian Embassy in Mexico City was introducing the dedicated hotline to provide Mexican businesses with direct access to commercial opportu-nities in Nigeria.

The statement said, “The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Mexico City is pleased to introduce a dedicated Business and Investment Facilitation Hotline for Mexican entrepreneurs, investors, importers, and business organisations interested in exploring commercial opportunities in Nigeria.”

He explained that the initiative would facilitate business introductions, supplier connections, and investment enquiries for Mexican companies seeking to establish or expand commercial relationships with Nigerian businesses.

“Whether you are looking to source quality Nigerian products, establish business partnerships, explore investment opportunities, or connect with credible manufacturers, producers and suppliers, the Embassy is ready to facilitate introductions and provide rele-vant guidance,” the ambassador said.

Highlighting Nigeria’s export potential, Omokri listed several products and commodities that Mexican businesses could source from the country.

According to him, “Nigeria offers a wide range of export opportunities, including refined petroleum products, crude oil, urea fertiliser, gold and other rare earth minerals, agricultural produce and processed foods, cocoa and cocoa products, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, ginger, shea butter, textiles, leather products, and other manufactured goods.”

He also called on Mexican investors to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s priority economic sectors, particularly agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and solid minerals.

“We also welcome Mexican investors and businesses interested in exploring opportunities across Nigeria’s agriculture, manufacturing, energy, solid minerals and other priority sectors,” he added.

The ambassador said the embassy was positioning itself as a facilitator of commercial relationships between the two countries, urging Mexican entrepreneurs and investors to take advantage of the new plat-form.

He stated, “Let the Embassy be your bridge to Nigeria’s vast market and business opportunities. Interested Mexican entrepreneurs, investors, importers and busi-ness organisations can reach the Nigerian Embassy through its dedicated business and investment facilita-tion hotline, +52 55 6229 1003.”