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.Group withdraws ward, council, state mobilisation machinery

.Begins talks with other parties ahead of 2027 elections

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The OK Movement has withdrawn its nationwide political structures and campaign support from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), following what it described as the decision by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the party leadership to discontinue their political relationship with the movement.

The movement announced the immediate termination of all its campaign, mobilisation and operational engagements with the NDC, directing its structures at the ward, local government and state levels to disengage from the party’s activities.

It also disclosed that it had commenced consultations with other political parties and prospective presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general election, promising to announce its preferred political platform and candidate in due course.

The announcement, signed by its National Director General, Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu, on Friday, on behalf of the national leadership, signals a potentially significant realignment within the opposition political landscape as parties and political groups intensify preparations for the 2027 elections.

The movement said it had been formally informed that Obi and the NDC had decided to discontinue their political relationship with it, describing the development as regrettable but insisting that it respected their decision.

“Following this development, the National Leadership of the OK Movement has resolved to officially discontinue all campaign, mobilisation and operational support for the NDC Party, effective immediately,” the statement said.

It added that all its political structures and operational engagements across the country had consequently been withdrawn from the NDC’s campaign and mobilisation activities.

Although the movement did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of the relationship, its statement contained pointed observations about leadership, political management and the handling of disagreements.

It argued that effective leadership required capacity, competence, integrity and the ability to resolve disputes, build bridges and unite people rather than exploit internal divisions.

According to the movement, leadership should not be driven by personal interests, self-centred ambitions or the pursuit of supremacy but by selflessness, accountability and the willingness to place collective interests above individual considerations.

The group also appeared to question the NDC’s ability to translate its considerable social media following into electoral strength, arguing that online popularity must be backed by organised grassroots participation to produce meaningful electoral outcomes.

The statement read: “We recognise that the NDC has a considerable social media following which, if properly organised and translated into meaningful grassroots political participation, could deliver significant electoral benefits.

“The responsibility for converting that support into electoral strength now rests with the party and its leadership,” it stated.

On its next political direction, the OK Movement said it was already engaging other political parties and potential presidential candidates whose political visions, leadership capacities and ideological commitments aligned with its established principles.

It maintained that its nationwide organisational structures, grassroots presence and mobilisation capacity positioned it as an independent political force capable of influencing the outcome of the 2027 elections.

The movement further declared that its political identity and organisational structures were not owned by any individual or political party, stressing that its decisions would be determined independently.

“The OK Movement remains independent in its identity, organisational structure and political decisions. No individual, political party or political interest owns this movement,” it said.

It listed integrity, fairness, equity, justice, competence, accountability and national unity as its non-negotiable principles, insisting that it would not compromise them for political convenience or allow intimidation, manipulation and personal ambitions to determine its political direction.

The national leadership also acknowledged that the withdrawal could disappoint members who had developed political and emotional attachments to the NDC, but urged them to distinguish between their individual political preferences and the collective institutional decisions of the movement.

It assured members that anyone wishing to maintain their relationship with the NDC or pursue a different political direction was free to do so without intimidation or hostility.

However, it urged coordinators, volunteers and supporters across the country to remain calm, disciplined and committed while awaiting further directives from the national leadership.

The movement expressed appreciation to members for their sacrifices, resources and commitment to building its structures across the country, assuring them that their contributions had not been wasted.

Reaffirming its determination to remain politically relevant ahead of the next general election, the group declared that its withdrawal from the NDC should not be interpreted as a retreat from the political arena.

“The OK Movement is not retreating. We are repositioning, reorganising and preparing for the next phase of our political journey,” it declared.