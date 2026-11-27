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Olabisi Dare

Professor Babafemi Badejo’s Jankara Diplomacy is elegantly written, learned, and with respect mistimed.

It is right about the Vienna Convention. It is right that diplomacy is a conservative trade. It is right that an envoy must act “within the limits permitted by international law” under Article 3(1)(b).



Where it misses the point is on timing and context. For years, Nigeria has practised the quiet, correct, conservative diplomacy that Badejo prescribes in Pretoria. And for years, Nigerians in South Africa have been killed, their shops looted, their properties destroyed, and their dignity questioned, often with what many Nigerians reasonably perceive as complacency, if not insensitivity, from the South African authorities.



Quiet cables did not stop the killings. Quiet démarches did not stop the xenophobic protests. Quiet dialogue did not produce accountability.



That is why there is a need, at this point, for what my Egbon, derides as ‘Jankara/Areaboy’ diplomacy. Jankara is not anarchy, as he himself admits. Jankara has rules which are flexible rules, loudly negotiated, in full view of the market. And sometimes, when the other side has stopped listening in the quiet room, you must take the matter to the market square so that everyone hears.



Chief Femi Fani-Kayode did not invent Nigeria’s grievance. He gave voice to it. His presentation on November 13, 2026 — in Babanriga, with panache, recalling Nigeria’s frontline sacrifices against apartheid — was exactly what a proud nation should expect. His subsequent insistence that Nigeria would not be erased, even from a livestream, was not vanity. It was symbolism. To many Nigerians, that cut-out felt like a metaphor for a larger erasure.



Was the language robust? Yes. Was it undiplomatic by the textbook? Perhaps. But diplomacy is not only about pleasing the host government. It is also about protecting nationals and signalling resolve — the very duty imposed by Article 3(1)(a) and (b).



On the MFA’s Reset, this is why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ reaction deserves applause, not derision. In its Press Statement No. MFA/PR/2026/304 of November 17, 2026, the MFA did precisely what a mature foreign ministry should do: it reaffirmed that the relationship is “founded on African solidarity, friendship and mutual respect,” it insisted on “diplomatic engagement in resolving outstanding matters,” and it announced that it is reviewing the comprehensive report, including the discussions at DIRCO.

That is not a rebuke. That is a reset.



It tells Pretoria: we will not escalate, but we have heard our envoy and we have heard our people. It tells Abuja’s envoy: your message has landed, now let the Ministry manage the process. And it tells both capitals: the message must be clear to both sides — Nigeria will not accept insensitivity to the treatment of its nationals, and South Africa must understand that African solidarity cannot be one-way. That balanced reset is statesmanship.



That is precisely why there is no recourse or need, on either side, to initiate a recall.

South Africa has not declared the High Commissioner persona non grata under Article 9(1) of the Vienna Convention, and it should not. Nigeria has not recalled its High Commissioner, and it should not.

A recall now would be a victory for escalation. It would reward those who want a rupture between Africa’s two largest economies. It would leave Nigerians in South Africa without a champion in Pretoria, and it would leave South African investments in Nigeria exposed to retaliatory populism.

The High Commissioner’s presence in Abuja on November 23, 2026 for routine consultations — to submit reports, receive guidance, and prepare his family’s relocation — should be taken at face value. Consultation is not recall. Review is not reprimand.



What Pretoria needs is not a silent envoy who will look away while Nigerians suffer. What Abuja needs is not an envoy who will humiliate a host for sport. What both need is what the MFA has now imposed: a firm message delivered, followed by calm, structured dialogue.



Let the jankara moment pass. Let the market hear that Nigeria is serious. Now let the diplomats return to the quiet room but this time, with South Africa fully aware that Nigeria’s patience is not infinite, and with Nigeria fully aware that its strength lies in disciplined follow-through, not in perpetual shouting.

That is not Jankara versus diplomacy. That is Jankara in service of diplomacy.

*Ambassador Olabisi Dare is a Nigerian career diplomat and international civil servant with over 27 years of field and desk experience across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. He is widely known for his work with the African Union Commission (AUC), where he served as Head of the Humanitarian Affairs, Refugees and Displaced Persons Division