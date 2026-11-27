Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), have commenced a review of the minimum standards and conditions of service for dockworkers for the 2026–2028 period. This was the thrust of the reconvened National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC) meeting facilitated by the agency where presentation of proposals by employers, labour unions and other industry groups took place.

The submissions, which cover wages, workers’ welfare, occupational safety and health, pension provisions, working conditions, protective equipment and skills development, will form the basis for further consultations towards establishing an improved and harmonised framework for the dock labour industry.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman NJIC who is also the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, NIMASA, Mr Jibril Abba, stressed that the welfare, safety and fair treatment of dockworkers remain critical to efficient port operations and the overall competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

According to him, “Dockworkers are an indispensable part of the maritime value chain. Ensuring fair remuneration, decent working conditions, adequate safety provisions and opportunities for professional development is not only a labour issue but also fundamental to the efficiency and sustainability of our ports.”

In his remarks, the President-General of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Francis Bunu, commended NIMASA for providing a platform for sustained engagement between workers and employers. He emphasised the need for the review to be concluded promptly and translated into tangible improvements in workers’ conditions.

Bunu stated, “We appreciate NIMASA’s continued engagement with the maritime labour community. What is important is that this process delivers practical benefits to dockworkers. The agreement must go beyond words on paper and ensure improved welfare, better working conditions and sustained industrial peace in our ports.”

The NJIC provides a structured platform for government, employers and organised labour to negotiate minimum conditions of service, promote decent work and strengthen industrial relations in the dock labour sector.

NIMASA reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing the submissions and sustaining consultations with stakeholders towards achieving a mutually acceptable framework that balances workers’ welfare with the operational realities of the industry.