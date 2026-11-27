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Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has selected a total of 24 players of Nigeria’s senior women team, Super Falcons, for two international friendly matches against the senior women national team of Algeria, taking place in Algiers next week.

The Lady Fennecs host the 10-time African champions to the first game on Monday, 30th November, before both teams again tango in a second encounter on Friday, 4th December, also in the Algerian capital.

In the roster are three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, recuperating from a surgery following an injury sustained during the Los Angeles Olympics qualifying fixture against Comoros in Ikenne-Remo some weeks ago, is understandably left out.

Five-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala makes the list, alongside goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Shukurat Oladipo, midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Jennifer Echegini and Toni Payne, and forwards Folashade Ijamilusi and Joy Omewa.

The two matches are squarely in the frame of the Super Falcons’ preparations for the third round series of the Los Angeles Olympics African qualifying race, which will pitch the Falcons against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in March 2027.