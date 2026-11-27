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• Indian firm insists Nigeria has capacity to coat all pipes locally

•To build more plants between 2027 and 2028

Peter Uzoho





Nigeria has taken a major step towards self-sufficiency in deepwater oil and gas development with the inauguration of an $80 million Concrete Weight Coating (CWC) plant by Monarch Alloys Limited at the Ikorodu Industrial Scheme, Lagos.

The facility unveiled yesterday by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is designed to coat pipes for offshore projects, eliminate the need to import coated pipes, and support President Bola Tinubu’s target of raising Nigeria’s oil production to 3 million barrels per day by 2030.

The facility is the second major milestone for Monarch Alloys in 12 months, following the inauguration of its 3-Layer Polyethylene (3LP) coating plant on the same site last year.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chairman of Monarch Alloys Limited, Mr. Atul Chaudhary, said the company had already invested $80 million in Nigeria and was employing about 150 Nigerians, including engineers, technicians and skilled workers.

“I must particularly acknowledge the board’s efforts to restrict import waivers for coated pipes. This has made a real difference to local coating companies like ours and has given our facilities a much better opportunity to participate in projects,” he said.

“This is exactly the kind of support that encourages companies to keep investing in Nigeria,” he added.

Chaudhary said the 3LP facility commissioned last year had performed well, with several projects completed on time and to required quality standards.

He assured Renaissance Africa Energy Company, which awarded Monarch its first CWC project, of timely, high-quality delivery.

The company is now expanding into higher-specification services for deepwater projects as Chaudhary disclosed that it was already setting up a five-layer polypropylene coating facility (5LPP), which provides thermal insulation for deep offshore pipelines and could be relevant to major projects such as the Bonga Southwest, Zabazaba and Owovo.

He also announced that an American Petroleum Institute (API) threading facility and a specialised welding facility for large tubulars and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) would start in 2027 and be concluded by 2028, adding that NCDMB had already been informed.

Explaining the significance, Chaudhary said coating is mandatory to protect oil and gas pipelines from corrosion over decades of service, while concrete coating adds weight to prevent pipes from floating – an anti-buoyancy requirement for subsea pipelines.

He said the company’s original plan was to set up a pipe mill because Nigeria has no pipe mill for oil and gas pipes, but it decided to start with coating first before eventually moving into local pipe manufacturing.

According to him, the company currently does 3LPE, 3LPP, FPE and concrete weight coating, and will add 5LPP shortly.

“Industry players have already witnessed it and seen it, that they don’t need to import coated pipes at all. And also, NCDMB is supporting this. But in itself, Nigeria has enough capacity to coat locally all the pipes in the coming years. Everything can be done locally,” Chaudhary said.

Representing the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Esueme Kikile congratulated Monarch Alloys for the landmark project, noting the dramatic transformation of the site in one year.

“We were here last year to commission this facility when this ground was empty. And coming back 12 months later to see what has happened here gives us hope that what we are doing at NCDMB is impacting on the industry and impacting on our country,” Kikile said.

He reiterated that NCDMB remains focused on fulfilling the mandate of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010 – to build the capacity of Nigerian companies and people to participate in the oil and gas industry.

Kikile said the board had deployed a 10-year strategic roadmap with five pillars and four enablers and was on course to deliver its commitments.

He described NCDMB as a business enabler that had simplified processes and accelerated approval timelines in line with presidential directives on local content, and reminded industry that the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) remains the board’s single source of funding for capacity building.

For Monarch, he assured continued support, saying the board’s business was to ensure capacities like this exist in-country to contribute to economic development.

“I appeal to you that you continue to look at what we have in-country so that we can grow our economy, so that we can meet the commitment of Mr. President to be able to produce 3 million barrels of oil per day by 2030. It is a commitment that can only be achieved when we support local activities and grow local businesses,” he said.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s industrialisation drive – proving that complex, high-specification services once sourced abroad can now be delivered in-country, creating jobs, retaining value, and building the industrial base needed for deepwater growth.