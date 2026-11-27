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Mastercard has appointed Kari Tukur as Senior Vice President and Country Manager for West Africa, where she will oversee the company’s strategy, operations, customer relations and business growth across the region.

Tukur’s responsibilities will include managing the company’s relationships with governments, financial institutions, fintech companies, merchants and other business partners across West Africa.

She has more than 20 years of experience in banking, payments, digital innovation and market development. She joined Mastercard in 2019 and has since held various leadership positions covering product development and solutions across East and West Africa.

Before her latest appointment, she served as Vice President for Core Payments in West Africa, with responsibilities that included payment acceptance, partnerships and product innovation.

Tukur previously held senior positions at Standard Bank Group, Standard Chartered Bank, Diamond Bank and Access Bank. Her experience across the institutions spans retail and digital banking, wealth management, product development and business transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Gabriel Swanepoel, Mastercard’s Division President for Africa, said West Africa was an important market for the company, citing opportunities for growth in digital payments and financial inclusion.

He said Tukur’s experience in the payments industry and familiarity with the region informed the decision to appoint her to the position.

Tukur said she looks forward to working with customers and industry stakeholders across the region, adding that technology, partnerships and innovation would be central to her approach to the role.

Her appointment comes as Mastercard continues to expand its engagement with financial institutions, governments and technology companies across African markets.