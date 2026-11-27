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• Seizes products worth over N300m

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down the Zuba International Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Following a major enforcement operation it undertook on Thursday, the agency said that more than 160 shops were screened and counterfeit and unwholesome products estimated at over N300 million were confiscated.

The operation, which was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), saw the team raiding the market and unlocking various shops with stockpile of banned alcoholic beverages and other counterfeit products.

Briefing journalists after the operation, the Head of the Investigation and Enforcement Division, North-Central Zone, Pharm. Babatunji Omoyeni, said the exercise was carried out as part of NAFDAC’s renewed commitment to protecting the health and safety of Nigerians.

He said the exercise was part of the Agency’s intensified efforts to rid the nation’s markets of counterfeit, substandard and unwholesome regulated products, particularly as the festive season approaches

According to him, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, has given the Enforcement Directorate a clear marching order to ensure that counterfeiters and other unscrupulous operators do not have a field day, especially during the yuletide season when commercial activities and consumer demand increase significantly.

Omoyeni said the Agency would continue to intensify surveillance, inspection and enforcement activities to prevent dangerous and unregulated products from reaching unsuspecting members of the public.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information that could assist NAFDAC in identifying individuals and locations involved in the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of counterfeit and unwholesome products.

He also commended the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS for their cooperation and support, noting that the success of the operation underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

Most of the traders and owners of the affected shops did not show up to identify their shops for fear of being arrested by the enforcement team.

Speaking to journalists, an official of the market Calvin Henry who identified himself as the Vice Chairman of the Traders Association, said the coming of NAFDAC’s enforcement team was a surprise to them as such raid has not happened before in Zuba Market.

Asked to comment on the stockpiles of banned products discovered at the market, Henry said that he and other officials were not aware that such banned products were being stocked at the place.