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Alex Enumah in Abuja

An indigene of Yewa Land in Ogun, Mr Ayansiji Omoniyi, has prayed the Federal High Court, Abuja, for an order seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Guardian Newspapers Limited to release Certified True Copy (CTC) of documents, credentials and forms submitted to them by Senator Solomon Adeola.

Omoniyi, who is suing for himself and on behalf of concerned members of Yewa Land is specifically seeking an order, granting him permission to apply for an order of mandamus compelling INEC and Guardian to release to him, the CTC “of the documents, credentials, and forms of Senator Solomon Adeola which is currently within each respondent’s custody.”

The applicant in the suit filed through his team of lawyers, led by Oluseyi Oyagbile, is also seeking another order of the court, deeming the already filed motion on notice as being properly and legally filed.

Adeola, popularly called, Yayi, is the current senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general elections.

The applicant named INEC and Guardian Newspapers Limited as 1st and 2nd respondents in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/C’S/2883/2026, and filed on November 24.

Omoniyi, in his 13-ground argument, averred that by a letter, he applied for the CTCs of the 2015 and 2023 documents, credentials, and forms and other documents of Senator Adeola which are currently within the respondents’ custody.

He stated that he is currently among the constituents being represented by the lawmaker in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The applicant said he had cause to suspect that Adeola gave incorrect information to the respondents in his bid to become a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Omoniyi said he is proposing to file a suit to enforce his right to qualitative representation in the Senate.

He said he requires access to the information in the custody of each respondent to establish critical factual assertions in the said impending lawsuit which he is proposing to institute.

He described INEC, the 1st respondent, as the statutory custodian of all information about all candidates to electoral offices in Nigeria, while the 2nd respondent, Guardian Newspapers Limited, was a former employer to the Senator.

Omoniyi further averred that he made a formal request to the respondents for the certified true copies of the said information, but the respondents failed, refused, or neglected to release them.

“In spite of the receipt of the application for certified true copies of the said information, the respondents failed or refused to release the said information to the applicant,” he said.

He said in the consequence of the failure of each respondent to perform its public duty of releasing copies of any information applied for, he filed the application for leave to apply by way of judicial review for an order of mandamus.

The applicant argued that the information applied for is necessary for a fair, just, and expeditious determination of the issues in an impending lawsuit to be instituted by him.

He also contended that the refusal to release the information violated his right to a fair hearing and access to vital evidentiary documents.

He maintained that the court has the power to compel the respondents to release the certified true copies of the required information to him, and that he needs the leave of the court to apply for an order of mandamus.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the ex-parte application as of the time of filing this report.

Also, in a letter dated November 25, 2026, and addressed to the Guardian Newspapers Limited, Omoniyi had requested for the records of Adeola when he was an employee of the firm.

The letter is titled: “Application for the Staff Records of Distinguished Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola” reads: “I, Ayansiji A. Omoniyi, a Nigerian, hereby request your office to kindly supply me with the staff records of one of your former staff members, including the circumstances of his exit from the company.

“The said former staff member is now the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This request is made pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.”