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* Highlights N379bn student loan disbursement, 2.8m TVET applications



Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has unveiled a series of far-reaching reforms and investments aimed at transforming Nigeria’s education sector, with particular emphasis on skills development, teacher professionalism, digital learning, student financing and infrastructure expansion. The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Thursday at the ministerial session of the 70th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Maiduguri, Borno State. Alausa said the interventions, being implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, were designed to expand access to quality education, strengthen teaching standards, bridge skills gaps and improve learning outcomes across the country. Highlighting the Federal Government’s achievements, the minister disclosed that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) had processed approximately 2.65 million applications, with about N379 billion disbursed to support students pursuing higher education. He also revealed that the Federal Government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme had attracted more than 2.8 million applications, reflecting growing interest in vocational and technical skills acquisition. On teacher development, Alausa said more than 80,000 teachers were undergoing certification and licensing through the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), with the government targeting 75 per cent teacher certification by the end of 2027 and the certification of all senior secondary school teachers by 2028. The minister further highlighted major investments in tertiary education, including N55 billion for medical education infrastructure, N150 billion for tertiary institution revitalisation and N32 billion for needs-assessment projects in public colleges of education. He added that N39 billion had been released to 166 public tertiary institutions under the Needs Assessment programme. On basic education, Alausa cited the $532 million HOPE for Basic Education programme, alongside the expansion of the Adolescent Girls’ Learning and Empowerment Project from 18 to 21 states, as part of efforts to improve access to education for vulnerable, displaced and disadvantaged children. He also disclosed that the government was expanding digital learning through the installation of 34 solar mini-grids in tertiary institutions, plans to provide independent solar power to all federal tertiary institutions by 2028 and the allocation of more than N11 billion for digital skills development. According to him, over 40,000 geo-located schools have also been integrated into digital education management systems to strengthen planning, monitoring and school safety, while approved educational platforms are benefiting from zero-rated internet access. Alausa commended the Borno State Government for its remarkable progress in education, particularly the increase in school enrolment from approximately 770,000 learners in 2018 to about 1.8 million. He attributed the development to purposeful leadership, investments in school infrastructure, improved security and the resilience of the people. The minister also praised the quality of public school facilities inspected during his visit to the state, noting that some compared favourably with private schools. He urged members of the National Council on Education to ensure that deliberations translated into concrete improvements in the sector, stressing that infrastructure development must be accompanied by teacher welfare, professional development, accountability and improved learning standards. In his remarks, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, commended the Federal Government’s education reforms, particularly the initiatives aimed at expanding access to higher education, improving teachers’ welfare and addressing the disconnect between graduates’ qualifications and labour-market demands. Zulum stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration between educational institutions and industries, noting that technical and vocational education would equip young Nigerians with relevant skills, improve employability and reduce unemployment. He also praised NELFUND for providing financial opportunities to students who might otherwise struggle to access higher education. The governor disclosed that his administration was establishing 27 high-skilled colleges across the state, with 15 already completed and the remaining facilities expected to be completed before the end of the year. He explained that the institutions would promote skills acquisition and create pathways linking non-formal education with the formal education system through literacy, numeracy, digital learning and other specialised programmes. Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding educational infrastructure, recruiting teachers, improving their welfare and providing incentives to encourage excellence in the teaching profession.