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Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has stepped up efforts to strengthen its research capacity, ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and improve internet connectivity as part of measures to enhance its global competitiveness and position it among leading universities worldwide.

The President and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, who disclosed this, Friday at a press conference to mark his first year in office, noted that the institution had recorded significant improvements in its performance in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

He said the university had moved from 11th to eighth position among Nigerian universities, while ranking fourth in teaching in Africa.

He explained that the university was exploring independent power generation, solar energy and gas-powered solutions to address its growing electricity needs.

Its electricity consumption, the VC noted, had risen to about five megawatts from approximately four megawatts, while its existing Independent Power Plant ( IPP) currently generated about 1.2 megawatts.

Ojewole also disclosed that the university had begun installing solar power systems in selected buildings, including facilities requiring continuous electricity supply, while exploring a larger independent power project that could run on gas turbines or solar energy.

He said the university had interviewed more than a dozen prospective power providers to determine the most suitable arrangement for delivering uninterrupted electricity across the campus.

According to him, Babcock’s growing energy requirements make it necessary for large institutions and industries to explore independent power generation rather than rely solely on government provision.

While commending the Federal Government for opening up the electricity sector to private participation, Ojewole said competition in power generation and distribution would encourage efficiency and improve service delivery.

He also disclosed that Babcock had almost doubled its internet bandwidth from 2.3 to 4.3, but said the institution was still working to ensure reliable Wi-Fi connectivity in every hostel, classroom and office.

He said fibre-optic infrastructure had been extended to different parts of the campus, adding that the university would continue investing in connectivity until students could access reliable internet services wherever they were on campus.

The VC said the institution was determined to provide an environment where students could undertake assignments, conduct research and participate in global academic activities without connectivity barriers.

On research and innovation, Ojewole stated: “The university has increased funding for staff research through a doubling of its seed-grant allocation, which now runs into hundreds of millions of naira.”

He explained that the institution was strengthening research partnerships with other universities and industries while expanding facilities in emerging fields, including bioinformatics and gene editing.

According to him, Babcock is also encouraging its academic staff to publish in reputable international journals and align their research with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We have doubled the money available as seed grants for our staff. We are now talking about hundreds of millions to support members of our academic community,” he stated, adding that the university was working to ensure that research produced by its academics translated into practical solutions to societal challenges, particularly in healthcare, agriculture, technology and other critical sectors.

On the institution’s global competitiveness, Ojewole said Babcock was strengthening its international collaborations, faculty development and research output to improve its position in global university rankings.

He noted that the university had moved from the 1,000-plus bracket to a higher position within the global ranking category, adding that its administration was identifying areas requiring improvement to sustain the progress.

He said the institution was also benchmarking itself against leading universities in Africa and other parts of the world rather than being content with its existing achievements.

“We do so much, but we don’t report it. We do so much, but we don’t tell the world about it. This gathering is an announcement to the world that Babcock knows what to do, and we are taking leadership in education in this country,” he said.