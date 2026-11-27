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Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki (ADC-Sokoto), has facilitated the installation of solar power systems in two general hospitals in Sokoto State to strengthen healthcare delivery and guarantee reliable electricity.

The benefiting facilities are Dogondaji and Tambuwal General Hospitals, where the installations are expected to provide uninterrupted power to critical units, including accident and emergency sections, labour rooms, theatres, laboratories and selected wards.

Dasuki, who represents Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Tambuwal on Friday through his Senior legislative Aide, Attahiru Danmadi.

He said each hospital was equipped with three Felicity lithium batteries with a combined storage capacity of 52.5 kilowatt-hours, two 12-kilovolt-ampere inverters and 45 bifacial solar panels rated at 620 watts each.

According to him, the projects were facilitated in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Abuja, to address electricity challenges and support the delivery of essential medical services.

“With the installations, the hospitals are expected to no longer rely on generators during surgical operations, as the solar systems will provide electricity to the theatres and other critical units,” he said.

Dasuki said the projects were designed to benefit the hospitals and surrounding communities, irrespective of political affiliation.

He, however, disclosed that the planned formal handover ceremony could not take place because they were denied access to the facilities.

He said the development compelled him to address journalists and place the installations in the care of the respective hospital authorities for the benefit of the communities.

The lawmaker urged the hospital authorities to protect the facilities, ensure their proper utilisation and maintenance, and promptly report any operational challenges to the relevant technical personnel.

He appreciated the Energy Commission of Nigeria, project teams and other stakeholders for their contributions towards the successful completion of the projects.