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Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Government has said that child stunting remains unacceptably high in Nigeria, despite several achievements recorded in the area of child and maternal health indicators.

World Health Organization (WHO) described stunting as impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation.

The country currently has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent. Various study statistics indicate prevalence among children under five ranges between 31.5 per cent and 39.5 per cent.

While declaring open the 10th Annual Conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) in Abuja, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachallom, said about four in ten children under five are affected by stunting in the country.

Speaking on the theme, “NHSRII: From Policy to Tangible Impact,” Kachallom said three years after President Bola Tinubu launched the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) in December 2023, all 41 presidential health-sector commitments have been achieved, and 12 of the 13 health indicators tracked have improved.

She said 3,526 primary health centres have been revitalised, with 900 more under way. The share of participating facilities supported by the Basic Health Care Provision Fund in 172 MAMII local government areas with at least two midwives or community health extension workers has risen from 12 to 91 per cent.

Skilled deliveries in those facilities rose from 4.8 million in 2023 to 7.9 million by mid-2026. In the 172 LGAs that carry more than half of maternal deaths, maternal deaths fell by 17 per cent and newborn deaths by 12 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

Measles and rubella vaccination has reached 100 million children, and more than 17 million girls have received the HPV vaccine. Health insurance enrolment has grown from about 16 million to nearly 24 million Nigerians.

But Kachallom said: “Stunting remains unacceptably high, affecting about four in ten children under five. Nigerians still tell us that care costs too much and that its quality is uneven.”

She added that even with nearly 24 million enrolled in health insurance, coverage remains at only about one in ten, and the country does not yet have enough health workers where they are needed most.

She also lamented poor implementation of resolutions, noting that before this year’s Council of Health meeting, only 412 of 740 expected reports were received, with ten states recording implementation scores below 40 per cent.

“A resolution that is never implemented is just another announcement,” she said.

Presenting its scorecard, the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said enrollees rose from 16.2 million in 2024 to over 24.09 million as at third quarter of 2026.

NHIA said over 100,000 women and newborns were reached through the CEmONC and Fistula-Free programme as at August 2026, while 6,059 women received treatment for obstetric fistula. Facility-based maternal mortality case-fatality rates declined by 22 per cent, from 1,042 in 2024 to 810 in 2026.

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) urged health journalists to uphold accuracy and ethical responsibility and to move beyond reporting challenges to documenting solutions.

President of ANHEJ Joseph Kadiri said the conference theme, “Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment: From Policy to Tangible Impact,” speaks directly to one of the most important questions confronting our healthcare system today which is how we can ensure that policies, reforms and financial investments translate into better health outcomes for ordinary Nigerians