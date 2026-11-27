Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Abiodun Abidoye

​When big men rise, little men tremble.

​When a patriot that truly cares about the welfare and safety of his people comes on the scene, the cowards and traitors murmur.



​When light comes, darkness cries and inevitably flees.

​It is in this context that we need to see and acknowledge the phenomenal rise and triumphs that Ambassador Femi Fani Kayode has recorded since his sojourn in South Africa as the Nigerian High Commissioner.



​He has shaken the table and made Nigerians hold up their heads with pride again in a nation in which they have been subjected to the sort of discrimination and indignities that can best be imagined.

​I view Professor Badejo as one of those small minded men who simply cannot bear the fact that Ambassdor Femi Fani Kayode is succeeding where archaic souls and career diplomats like him failed and who may be fronting for a number of individuals who feel threatened by the meteoric rise of Nigeria’s most popular and most loved Ambassador.



​In his recent essay, Jankara Diplomacy, Professor Babafemi A. Badejo invokes the bustling, informal commerce of the historic Jankara market in Lagos to caricature the newly accredited High Commissioner of Nigeria to South Africa. While the scholarly excursion of Professor Badejo from Kautilya to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations makes for brisk reading, his selective invocation of protocol overlooks repeated violations of diplomatic norms and human dignity directed against Nigeria and its citizens, to which only the High Commissioner had the courage to respond.



​First, the factual record in Pretoria contradicts the alarmist portrait of a mission teetering on the edge of expulsion. On 13 November 2026, Chief Fani Kayode presented his Letter of Credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House as the first substantive High Commissioner of Nigeria to South Africa in four years. Even Professor Badejo concedes that the formal address of the envoy, delivered in traditional Nigerian attire, was executed with panache and appropriately recalled the historic sacrifices of Nigeria during the struggle against apartheid.



Yet when the segment of Nigeria, delivered last among fifteen envoys, was cut off from the live broadcast while others aired, Professor Badejo treats the silence of Nigeria as a virtue rather than questioning whether denying an accredited envoy equal sovereign courtesy violated the spirit of the Vienna Convention.



​Even more glaring is the selective amnesia surrounding the official provocations that followed. When a South African presidential spokesperson publicly branded the Nigerian High Commissioner a liar over whether President Ramaphosa had intervened, only to fall mute when video evidence surfaced, and even went so far as to accuse President Bola Tinubu of lying regarding afrophobic attacks in South Africa, where were the purists preaching the Vienna Convention?



Similarly, when a Minister in the South African Presidency broadly labelled Nigerians as drug dealers, was that not an egregious breach of diplomatic comity and international norms?

Yet across the foreign policy establishment, only High Commissioner Fani Kayode stood up to defend the honour of Nigeria and its leadership.



​The same double standard applies to the safety and dignity of Nigerian nationals and diplomatic personnel on the ground. Under the Vienna Convention, a receiving state bears a solemn obligation to protect the dignity of a diplomatic mission and ensure peace and order around foreign nationals. When marching mobs descended on Sunnyside in Pretoria, a neighbourhood widely known as Little Lagos, taunting Nigerians to provoke a violent clash while declaring that Nigerians must not be permitted into South Africa or allowed to marry and have relations with South African women, the silence of commentators like Professor Badejo was deafening.



Even when the High Commissioner himself was subjected to humiliating treatment by airport officials on a Friday as he prepared to depart, an incident witnessed by over a hundred travellers that forced him to reschedule his flight until Sunday when he finally departed, and which he chose with remarkable restraint not to weaponise publicly, there was no outrage from those now lecturing him on protocol.

​Far from causing a diplomatic rupture, the subsequent 17 November engagement between High Commissioner Fani Kayode and the Director General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Zane Dangor, was constructive. Crucially, the High Commissioner used that very meeting to place the safety, treatment, and unresolved deaths of Nigerians in South Africa squarely on the bilateral agenda. South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has since affirmed that the matter is closed, and the subsequent consultative visit of Chief Fani-Kayode to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, where he dismissed social media rumours of a recall, underscored institutional alignment rather than isolation.



​More importantly, the defence of subtle diplomacy by Professor Badejo rings hollow when measured against the lived experience of Nigerians in South Africa over the past four years. From wherever he is based, Professor Badejo cannot fully appreciate the extent of Nigeria phobia on the ground, making it imperative that High Commissioner protect the dignity of Nigerians in practical, visible ways.

During the prolonged absence of a substantive High Commissioner in Pretoria, hundreds of Nigerians were reported killed, including high profile attacks and disputed deaths in custody that yielded little justice, while thousands more were repatriated amid recurring waves of afrophobic hostility, scapegoating, and consular bottlenecks.



To ordinary Nigerians working, studying, and building businesses in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban, years of timid, behind the scenes orthodoxy felt indistinguishable from official abandonment, doing nothing to deter prejudice against Nigerians or compel accountability from host authorities.



​That context explains why so many Nigerians across the diaspora, and commentators at home, have hailed the posting of Chief Fani Kayode as a long overdue turning point, with admirers even arguing that his vocal defence of national dignity exemplifies the energy that the broader foreign policy leadership of Nigeria ought to project. When a major African nation rebuilds its presence in Pretoria after a four year vacuum, it needs an envoy who commands attention and challenges discrimination openly, not one content to blend into the diplomatic wallpaper.



​It is equally telling how quickly sections of the foreign policy establishment and entrenched diplomatic circles rush to weaponise protocol purism against an envoy whose public resonance disrupts comfortable bureaucratic inertia. Too often, criticism disguised as concern for diplomatic etiquette reflects institutional discomfort, as some career diplomats appear envious of the rapid impact of Ambassdor Fani-Kayode and seem eager to undermine a visibly effective political appointee who refuses to treat quiet passivity as statecraft.



​Respect for the Vienna Convention and unapologetic defence of Nigerian citizens are not competing imperatives.



The early tenure of High Commissioner Fani Kayode in Pretoria has paired an insistence on bilateral parity and public accountability with direct engagement through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Far from diminishing Pan Africanism, confronting discrimination against Nigerians honestly while strengthening bilateral channels offers a far more durable foundation for genuine brotherhood between Nigeria and South Africa.