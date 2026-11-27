Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has rewarded the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team with the sum of N100 million, a coaster bus and a Hilux van for emerging champions of the Nigerian Basketball Premier League for the seventh consecutive time.

Governor Fubara announced the rewards yesterday, at a reception organised in honour of the team at the Government House, Port Harcourt, in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The governor congratulated the team, describing their feat as wonderful. He noted that their consistency in winning laurels is a product of discipline, dedication and commitment.

He commended the players for remaining committed to making the State proud, even when government had not been able to provide all that they needed, adding that every time they win, the victory is attributed to Rivers State.

“It is not just winning. It is winning consecutively for seven times, three times under my own administration. So, I want to say thank you,” Governor Fubara said.

He expressed confidence that with the level of commitment exhibited by the team, they would not let the country down when they represent Nigeria at the continental level this season.

The governor assured the team that the coaster bus would be delivered to them between now and Monday next week, to ease their transportation challenges.

He said his administration was proud to support sports as a viable path to success, noting that not everyone must become a professor or an engineer, as some are destined to make it through sports.

Fubara who said that what he owed the team is encouragement, assured them that sports would remain a continuous programme of the state government, expressing optimism that his successor would see reason to continue to give them all the necessary support.

Earlier, the General Manager of Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team, Mr Ifie Ozaka, expressed appreciation to the governor, saying the club has never had it so good and thanked God Almighty for keeping the team alive and making it possible for them to put the feat together.

Ozaka disclosed that Rivers Hoopers are seven-time champions of the Nigerian Basketball Premier League, a record held only by the club and Kano Pillars in the country.

He noted that out of the seven titles, three were won under the leadership of Governor Fubara.

He explained that the club has hosted the championship every year under governor Fubara’s s administration, and each time they sought approval to host, the Governor approved it, resulting in three championship wins in four years.

He noted that out of the seven titles, three were won under the leadership of Governor Fubara.

He explained that the club has hosted the championship every year under governor Fubara’s s administration, and each time they sought approval to host, the Governor approved it, resulting in three championship wins in four years.

Ozaka disclosed that by winning the 2025/2026 Premier League, Rivers Hoopers will represent Nigeria in the African continental championship.

He thanked the governor for his massive support, describing him as very magnanimous, and said the club would miss him when he leaves office.