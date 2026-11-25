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Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Samaila Adamu Burga, has emerged as the new state chairman of the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Burga emerged as chairman with other executives at the APM state congress held last Sunday in Bauchi, which was presided over by the National Secretary of the party, Oyadeyi Ayodele Adebayo, who served as the returning officer.

The congress, which drew delegates from the 20 local government areas of the state, affirmed Burga and other members of the State Executive Committee through voice vote.

Presenting the nominated candidates for affirmation, Adebayo called out Burga first for the position of chairman to loud applause from delegates.

After presenting all the nominees, the returning officer put the question to the delegates three times.

The delegates responded in the affirmative, shouting “Yes”.

Announcing the result, Adebayo said: “As we await the coming of the INEC representative, I hereby, as the returning officer, return all these eminent young and old men and women to serve in the Bauchi State APM chapter.”

Burga’s emergence marks a major political realignment in Bauchi State, coming after his exit as the PDP state chairman.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman pledged to serve with honesty and transparency, and never to use party funds for personal use.

“Today, before God and you all, I make these pledges: I pledge to serve with honesty and transparency. I pledge to run an open-door administration. I pledge never to use party funds for my personal use. I pledge never to betray the trust you have given me today. I pledge to carry everyone along, whether you voted for me or not,” he said.

He said the victory was not his alone but belonged to every delegate who travelled from all 10 local government areas, every ward chairman, every local government chairman, and all members that form the structure of the party.

Burga paid special tribute to the state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, whom he described as the great leader of the Kaura movement.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for your visionary leadership, for your guidance and unwavering commitment to peace, unity and development of Bauchi State,” he said.

He said the governor’s love for the common man and dedication to good governance have given hope to the youths, women and the entire people of Bauchi State.

“Your Excellency, Bauchi State has witnessed infrastructural development, improved education, better healthcare, empowerment of women and youths, and a new spirit of unity. You have shown that leadership is about service, not about power,” he said.

Burga said in the past seven years, Bauchi State has seen serious transformation under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed.

He said as the leader of the Kaura movement, the governor has built a family, not just a political structure; a family that listens, leaders who care, and a government that keeps its promise.

Describing APM as a party of the people, justice, equity, and progress, Burga said the party is where the farmer in Ningi, the trader in Bauchi market, the student in ATBU, the teacher in Misau, and the mother in Dass all have a voice.

He invited all Bauchi people to join the party, irrespective of religion or tribe.

“To the good people of Bauchi State, APM is your party. Whether you are a Muslim or Christian, Hausa, Fulani, Jarawa, Sayawa, or whatever your tribe, you are welcome here. Bauchi is one. Our diversity is our strength,” he said.