Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria is set to celebrate outstanding excellence and contributions of individuals, state governments and institutions, in the acceleration of IT development in Nigeria and the Diaspora through its annual National Information Technology Merit Awards (NITMA).

Slated to hold in Lagos, this year’s NITMA will also witness the conferment of the most prestigious Professional Fellowship on deserving members of NCS who are recognised as authorities and have distinguished themselves through significant contributions to the growth of Information Technology. Honourary Fellowship will also be conferred on some

individuals who have distinguished themselves through extraordinary service and

commitment to IT growth in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce this year’s merit awards, the

President of NCS, Prof. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, said: “The awards recognise outstanding governors and individuals that are making enormous investments in Information Technology. Many nominations were received for the award categories which will be reviewed by the screening committee following some laid down guidelines.”