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IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Ilorin Innovation Hub, has launched the second cohort of the AWS re/Start Cloud Programme.

Themed: ‘Empowering Future Cloud Professionals Through Digital Skills Development’, the programme was launched during a recent virtual event, and it builds on the success of the first run of the programme.

Vice President, Operations (Process Excellence), IHS Nigeria, Sanet Shepperson,

Said: “The real measure of this program is what happens after graduation. That is why we introduced the Talent2Work initiative, which is an employer outreach plan to connect graduates with internships, entry-level roles and opportunities across banks, telecoms, fintechs, consulting firms, cloud partners and technology teams, including IHS itself. We want to turn this program into a repeatable pathway for building employable cloud talent in Nigeria, one that every Nigerian business can draw from.”