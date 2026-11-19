Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Google has announced two child online safety initiatives in Nigeria, pairing the country’s first nationwide research on how young people use the internet with hands-on training for the parents and teachers closest to them.

The commitments come as recent public consultations led by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission found that 93.5 per cent of Nigerians are concerned about online harms facing minors.

Speaking on the initiative, Country Director, Google Nigeria, Olumide Balogun, said: “It takes a village to raise a child, and today that village extends into the digital world, where protecting our children must never mean disconnecting them from their future. We build protections into our products by default, and by pairing them with local research through TechSocietal and educator training through Tech Hive Advisory, we are helping every Nigerian child learn and explore safely online.”

National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said: “Protecting our children in the digital world requires active collaboration across government, technology platforms, educators, and families. The NDPC’s recent national consultations made it clear that Nigerians are deeply concerned about the risks young people face online.”

Lead Partner at Tech Hive Advisory Ridwan Oloyede, said: “Bringing the first Sub-Saharan African pilot of Meet LEO to Nigeria puts usable safety tools directly in the hands of 500 frontline educators and youth leaders, creating a multiplier effect that will reach 2,500 learners.”