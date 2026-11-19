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Participants at the Business Leaders Conference, organised by L’ecole Consulting in Lagos, have stressed the need to develop multiplicity of leaders with the vision and resilience to disrupt a workplace system in order to create opportunities in today’s changing business environment.

In her opening remarks, the Managing Partner, L’ecole Consulting, Evbusogie Osojie, who is a John Maxwell certified speaker, mentor and coach in leadership, spoke about self-driven leadership and the need for leaders to be self-led in everything they do in order to impact leadership skills at workplace.

“As a leader, you must have a vision to make a difference at workplace. You must have a mindset that answers the following: Where are we going? How are we going to get there? which is strategy. So, a leader must have vision, a leader must know how to execute,” Osojie said.

In his keynote address, titled: ‘The Execution Gap-Why Most Organisations Know What to Do and Don’t Do it’, the Managing Director, Optimus Bank, Ademola Odeyemi, highlighted the qualities of a leader to include: Accountability, Resilience, Responsibility and Ability to know what to do and how to do it.

“Leaders must be accountable for every decision taken in a workplace, and must show resilience and responsibility in leading others right,” Odeyemi said.

Another keynote speaker, and former CEO, Walmart International, Kathryn Mclay, said a leader must be ready to build the right team, take tough decision and exhibit personal responsibility backed with curiosity to achieve results for the team at any given workplace.

“Curiosity at workplace reveals the power of a leader to understand new things and work towards achieving the goals and objectives,” Mclay said.