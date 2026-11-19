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The city of Lagos is set to host the grand finale of Africa’s biggest fitness party, VerveLife, drawing thousands of attendees from across Africa for an exciting morning of energetic fitness routines; vibrant music; premium performances; fitness masterclasses and other wellness and lifestyle experiences.

Commenting on VerveLife 9.0, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said:

“VerveLife continues to evolve with every season, creating new ways for people to embrace movement, wellness and community. With ‘Ignite’ marking our ninth season, we are excited to dial the energy up and further entrench the platform for people to freely connect, move effortlessly and personally experience fitness in a fun and more intentional way.”

The event will also feature an obstacle course with cash prizes, a masterclass focused on practical approaches to healthier living and a safe kiddies’ corner, offering activities for younger members of the family.